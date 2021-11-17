Daycare educators are planning to strike next week if the government does not meet union demands by Sunday evening. The Quebec daycare workers’federation (FIPEQ) in association with CSQ is fighting for higher salaries and better working conditions for educators.
Lucie Longchamps, Vice-President of health and social services at the FSSS said previously in a news release that the union has a “duty to put pressure on the government.” She thinks signing a discounted agreement will only hinder the industry and workers further.
While the government is open to a higher pay wage for educators, the unions are pushing for other workers in the industry to receive increased benefits.
The dates of the strike are scheduled Nov. 22-25.
