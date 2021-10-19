The rotating strikes by unionized daycare workers continues as they rejected the latest wage increase offer from Quebec with near unanimity. Most strikers are members of the Syndicat québécois des employés de service.
In the Tuesday strike, the CSQ revealed that 95% of daycare workers rejected the offer on whether to advance the payment of wage increases to educators.
The CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ) stated last week that it would consider holding a referendum on the issue after Quebec announced that it was ready to increase the salaries of early childhood educators.
Despite this, the referendum is not a formal vote on Quebec's offers. Negotiations are going to continue as Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel announced last week that her offer would be improved.
Additionally, unionized workers with the SQEES that are affiliated with the FTQ conducted a second consecutive day of strike action in several regions of Quebec.
