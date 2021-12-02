Daycare unions at negotiating table on day 2 of unlimited strike

Two unions representing Quebec daycare workers are back at the negotiating table on the second day of the “unlimited strike.”.
The strike began yesterday after a majority of CSN-FSSS (Federation of health and social services) workers voted for the mandate. The CSQ-FIPEQ (Federation of early childhood workers) also voted for an unlimited strike but will not begin until next week while the FTQ-SQEES (Quebec union of service employees) have not yet determined a start date.
"Educators, their salary has been handled, or just about," said union vice-president Lucie Longchamps. While Premier Legault’s administration is offering educators a pay raise of 20 per cent of their salary, negotiations are on hold for support staff, including administration, maintenance, and kitchen workers.
The government is offering six to nine per cent increases depending on the job. FIPEQ is asking for a minimum increase of 13.6 per cent. The FSSS does not want to disclose its demands but says they are lower than those of educators.
The unlimited strike has shut down about 400 daycares province wide and 11,000 daycare workers are involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.