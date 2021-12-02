Daycare unions at negotiating table on day 2 of unlimited strike

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 5°C. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low -4°C. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.