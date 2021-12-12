Daycare union reaches agreement

The Federation of Health and Social Services FSSS-CSN announced that an agreement has been reached between the government and the union.
FSSS-CSN announced that 93 per cent of members supported the deal. The CSN said that the decision ends the unlimited strike mandate that CSN members have been on since Dec. 1.
Educators and specialized educators received a salary increase of 18 per cent while other workers receive pay increases ranging from 8 to 12.5 per cent. The union said that FSSS-CSN workers will also receive a ‘recognition bonus’ equivalent to 3 per cent of their regular pay, per number of hours worked between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.
FSSS-CSN initially announced a return to work on Monday depending on the outcome of the vote of the agreement. The other unions that represent daycare workers had previously reached an agreement with the Quebec government on Wednesday.
