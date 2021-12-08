Daycare union reaches agreement in principle

The Federation of Health and Social Services FSSS-CSN reached an agreement in principle with the Quebec government for its’ 11,000 union members today.
Treasury Board President Sonia Lebel said that the details of the agreement will not be disclosed until the FSSS-CSN presents it to union members, who will review the offer and vote. The agreement comes after nearly 48 hours of ‘intense’ negotiations.
“I want to reiterate that I am very happy to have reached this agreement,” said Lebel. She said she is happy that the agreement valued the work of educators and offered support to other workers as well.
Reaching a deal will prevent the FSSS-CSN from going on strike tomorrow. Lebel said she understands the impacts that strikes have on parents and children, and that they are not far from reaching an agreement.
The CSN is asking for a salary increase of 17 to 20 per cent for daycare support staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.