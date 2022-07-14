Dawson college has won the Sustainability Institution of the Year Award at the International Green Gown Awards out of 56 finalists from schools across 19 countries.
The award recognizes and celebrates the ‘exceptional sustainability’ initiatives being taken by post secondary institutions worldwide.
"We are all working toward a common goal of tackling climate challenges and threats to biodiversity," said Chris Adam, the Coordinator of Dawson's sustainability projects and initiatives.
Adam attributes the win to the CEGEP’s ‘living campus’ initiative which is a series of projects devoted to making the institution greener and focusing on building community.
There are a range of ongoing sustainability projects at Dawson such as the maintenance of green spaces, recycling and composting areas, and school gardens which donate fruits and vegetables to local shelter Resilience Montreal, as well as several biodiversity zones such as the insect resort and the wet meadow.
Students and staff are currently working on a water retention garden in which water collected for the school's copper roof will be collected and filtered through plants before going through the sewer system.
Dawson previously achieved gold-level accreditation for leadership in sustainability from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.