Dawson College has gathered thousands of names on a petition to prove that voters aren’t happy that the Quebec government cancelled its’ expansion project.
The college has had no luck meeting with provincial officials after the government announced it would prefer to send the funds from the proposed expansion plan to French language CEGEPs.
The petition comes days before the government is set to announce its budget. Dawson will present the final petition to the legislature before the budget is finalized in March, in case the government is looking for an out to make a last-minute change.
"The deadline was moved up to March 15 so the petition can be presented in the National Assembly on March 17 before the budget is brought down on March 22," said Christina Parsons, Dawson spokesperson.
Parsons said that those who signed the petition want the government to include Dawson’s infrastructure project in the budget. The college is hoping to garner more support for the petition before the cut-off date.
The petition opened on Feb. 22 and about 12,000 people have signed so far. The expansion project would have added more than 11,000 square metres of space to the school.
