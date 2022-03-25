Dawson’s Director-General Diane Gauvin said the Quebec government is discriminating against anglophone CEGEPS after it confirmed that it will not include funding for Dawson’s expansion project in the provincial budget.
Though the government has included $28.4 billion for education spending in its’ $145 billion budget, Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann said that the government chose to prioritize projects that add space in francophone CEGEPs. Gauvin said the school is being denied equal treatment based solely on the fact that it is an English language institution.
“There is a dangerous undercurrent in this decision based on a level of discrimination never before witnessed in the history of the Quebec CEGEP system,” said Gauvin. “It is divisive and goes against the most fundamental principle of higher education, of accessibility, of equality and equity.”
The infrastructure plan would have added a student-run health clinic the facility to potentially serve thousands of patients a year by providing X-rays, ultrasounds, blood tests and other procedures.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault previously supported the $100 million expansion project that was seven years in the making before the government went back on the decision.
