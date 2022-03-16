Members of the Dawson College student union are in Quebec City today and presented a petition to the government asking it to reverse its’ decision to cancel the school’s expansion project.
Westmount Liberal MNA Jennifer Maccarone presented the petition on behalf of the students at the National Assembly this morning.
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade held a press conference alongside Maccarone and a few students from Dawson after filing the petition.
The government’s decision to cancel the $200 million expansion project and instead focus on financing French language CEGEPS sparked outrage at Dawson when it was announced earlier this year.
"Before they announce the budget on March 22, we are making sure to be there to make our presence known," said Dawson student union president Alexandrah Cardona.
The expansion project was seven years in the making and would have added about 11,000 square metres of space to the school.
The petition has gathered about 20,000 signatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.