Daughter still searching for mother missing since Feb. 17

Kirandeep Chumber is still searching for her mother Neena Chumber Rani, 49, who has been missing since Feb. 17.Chumber does not know where her mother went and said that she left their home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville in a hurry after taking out the trash that evening.
Her mother was last seen around 6 p.m., identified by Montreal police who found video surveillance footage of her walking into Parc Des Bateliers.Chumber’s uncle discovered her mother’s car in the park’s lot where she waited until 2 a.m. before alerting police.
Chumber said that her mother was more depressed than usual in recent weeks leading up to her disappearance. “She was never diagnosed, but we went to the doctor to see what kind of help we could get for her,” Chumber told The Suburban. “She was a completely different person. She was always laughing and smiling and gradually, over time, she let herself go.”
Chumber said she tried for months to get in touch with therapists and doctors, only to be put on waiting lists, and to be redirected to her family doctor. Her mother became increasingly paranoid, telling family members to be careful where they were posting their information, and that people were after them.
“If she was properly diagnosed the first time around, this would never have happened and my mom would be here with me today,” said Chumber, who told doctors explicitly that her mom was not in a good head space and feared that something bad might happen.
The last update that Chumber received by police was on Friday, with no additional information on the situation. “I don’t want this to be just another missing person case,” said Kirandeep. “It’s your job but it’s my mother.” Chumber Rani was last seen wearing a long, brown coat, a hat, and brown boots. She is about 1.5 metres tall with long grey-black hair, brown skin and has a beauty mark near her right eye. She is known to spend time in Ahuntsic-Cartierville and areas around Parc-Extension.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.