You’ve heard him on radio, seen him perform and enjoyed him hosting events. Now you’re reading Dan Laxer in our pages as he has joined The Suburban team. West Islanders particularly will have him as the go-to guy as he heads up our coverage of the area.
Dan is a Montreal writer and broadcaster. He grew up in Cote Saint Luc, studied philosophy at Concordia, and earned an MA in English from Carleton University in Ottawa. After that, feeling the homeward tug on his heartstrings, he made his way back home.
He has been at CJAD800 for over two decades. He’s been a traffic reporter and a talk show host, but is perhaps best known as the writer and co-host of the iconic Trivia Show. He’s also had a stint as a restaurant reviewer for a senior citizens’ newspaper, and was a columnist for the Montreal Times.
When he’s not filling his notebooks with poems and short stories, or his social media with anything that rankles, he plays guitar and blues harmonica, and — in his words — “spends as much time with his kids as they’ll tolerate.” Welcome Dan!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.