Cybersecurity threat shuts down CRA services

The Canada Revenue Agency went offline after becoming aware of a cybersecurity threat that affected other organizations around the world.
“As a precaution, we proactively decided to take our online services offline while we work to secure our systems against potential threats,” stated the CRA.
There has been no indication that CRA systems have been compromised or that there has been ‘unauthorized access to taxpayer information.’
Though not confirmed by the CRA as the source of the issue, a ‘critical vulnerability’ in a software tool used by many industries has threatened other organizations as well. If the ‘bug’ is not fixed, it would allow programmers and criminals the capacity to steal highly valuable and sensitive data.
Ontario’s Metrolinx also took down ‘GO Transit’ online services after the ‘cybersecurity vulnerability’ warning.
The CRA is working to resolve the situation and will have the website back up as soon as possible.
