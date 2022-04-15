CSN-affiliated union employees working across 60 daycares in Montreal and Laval have voted in favour of a 10-day strike mandate.
Union members voted after management from the National Employers Association of CPE’s (APNCPE) refused to completely apply the agreement reached last December between the Quebec government and other daycare management groups.
Additionally, management wants to impose other changes to the work force such as major cutbacks on employees, modifying regular schedules and ending the union’s participation in the choice of schedules, according to the union’s interim President Anne-Joelle Galipeau.
The APNCPE defended its decision, noting that it is dealing with a labour shortage, and it is necessary to adapt workweek schedules to client needs and the CPE’s legal obligations.
It denounced the union’s request for a strike mandate in response to management’s counteroffer and accused it of refusing to negotiate possible solutions on management issues.
The association wants to settle the dispute without initiating the strike by asking parents to question the board of directors of their respective institutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.