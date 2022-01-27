CRA sends out letters checking eligibility of CERB recipients

The Canada Revenue Agency will be sending out thousands of additional letters on Thursday to verify if Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) recipients were eligible for financial aid at the time.
This is the second time the CRA is mailing out letters to CERB recipients and warns of potential repayments. The agency sent out 441,00 letters near the end of 2020 asking Canadians for eligibility verification.
The additional letters are targeted to people whose tax information suggests that they earned too much income when they received CERB, and those who received more than $1,000 a month beginning mid-April 2020.
CERB gave out $81.64 billion to 8.9 million recipients at the beginning of the pandemic when approximately three million jobs were lost.
The government initially did few validations checks but officials had said that they would review claims after the fact to verify wrongful payments.
The CRA will offer flexible payment plans free of interest for those who need to pay back some of the funds but warns that won’t be the case for those who ignore the letters. People will have 45 days to contact the CRA.
“We’ll start with a few thousand,” said March Lemieux, CRA Assistant Commissioner. “I think its hundreds of thousands of letters that we’ll have to send and ask people to validate their eligibility.
