WIPCR golf Tournament a big success despite COVID 19

“We are blessed with the outpouring of support from the community, especially during these difficult times,” said Dale Weil.
The executive director of the West Island Palliative Care Residence was referring to the non-profit agency’s recent 10th annual golf tournament that raised $375,000 for the residence’s annual fund-raising objective.
While the residence receives a third of its funding from the Quebec government, the rest of its budget is carried through fundraising and donations from area residents to cover the yearly budget of $3.8 million.
The annual golf tournament is a major event for the WIPCR, having raised almost two and a half million dollars in the last 10 years.
“There truly is no greater gift than assuring someone’s care as they are dying. Our patients are living their last days with dignity, surrounded by love, compassion, family and friends, because of the support we receive from the community,” Weil said.
Since its opening, the WIPCR has helped more than 4,500 patients leave this world in dignity surrounded by their loved ones.
To learn more about WIPCR, go online via PalliativeCareResidence.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.