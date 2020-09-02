WICWC re-opens

The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre has re-opened its doors to serve those dealing with cancer and its programs will be in person now.
Like many social agencies, the WICWC had to move its services and programs online due to the pandemic. But now the centre is back open and accepting new registrations for anyone and their families dealing with cancer.
Allowing for the re-opening are the safety protocols being implemented to ensure that visitors are safe from COVID 19.
Some of the protocols include calling the centre at 514.695.9355 upon arrival in the parking area. Visitors will be asked a series of questions pertaining to COVID 19 symptoms. Water dispensers are not available at this time so users are encouraged to bring their own water bottles if need be.
To learn more about the centre and its programs, contact them online via info@wicwc.org.
