WICWC chooses Ashie Frank as Giving Tuesday Campaign Ambassador

The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) is launching its Giving Tuesdays campaign this week and has chosen Ashie Frank as the ambassador for the fundraising initiative.Frank has firsthand knowledge of the kind of support and programs offered by the Centre. After being diagnosed with cancer, she turned to the WICWC for help.“The specialists and surgeons are amazing and gifted - but they are concerned with your body and how to get the cancer out,” said Frank.
“That leaves the spiritual, emotional, and mental health of a cancer patient completely unaddressed. People fighting cancer should not have to go through it without having a place like the WICWC where they can process and heal spiritually, emotionally, and physically.” Like every other non-profit agency created to help others in need, fundraising has taken a hit since COVID 19 has changed public gatherings so NGOs have to think differently in order to attract much needed funds to continue their work.
“We had to cancel two major events and several community fundraisers, which together represented 30% of our planned revenue,” explained the Centre’s Director of Development Maggie Costa. “Yet, we are open and offering programs both online and in house because our participants count on us. The success of the GivingTuesday campaign is crucial so we can continue to be there for them.”The programs offered at WICWC are free of charge. To find out more about their programs and courses offered, go online at www.wicwc.org.
Ashie Frank is now cancer-free and is pregnant with her first child.
