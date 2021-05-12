WICS raises record breaking funding amid COVID crisis

West Island Community Shares (WICS) announced a record-breaking $1.4 million distribution to the community following its annual fundraising campaign, known as the West Island Solidarity Fund. The Solidarity Fund was set up to provide financial support to community organizations, to meet the urgent needs of the community throughout the COVID-19 crisis and to provide crucial services during the recovery period. Three areas of vulnerability that needed additional support in the West Island became evident with the pandemic; at-risk families, vulnerable women and underrepresented cultural populations.The fund distribution committee recommended to add Maison Caracol, the West Island Women’s Shelter, the West Island Women’s Centre, as well as the West Island Black Community Association to the list of recipients of the funds raised. In addition to receiving financial support - all recipients benefit from a wide range of support provided by WICS' vast network of volunteers.
New seed money has been generously awarded to WICS by the Trottier Family Foundation, Targray, as well as an anonymous donor to launch a new West Island Environmental Fund. The special fund will help support local green initiatives in the West Island.“I am in awe that we started the year losing more than 30% of our revenues due the cancellation of our events, and yet we end the year announcing a record-breaking $1.4M. Absolutely everyone was impacted by the pandemic, but not everyone was impacted financially. Those lucky enough stepped up in a way that no one could have anticipated. Not only have we kept all of our corporate partners, we have welcomed nine new ones, three new foundations, old donors have come back to us, and more than 600 new donors showed their empathy towards those in need. This is what solidarity looks like and we couldn’t be more grateful.” Sophie McCann, WICS Executive Director, wrote in a press statement.
"We are amazed and grateful to everyone who contributed to this year’s record results. That achievement would not have been possible without the help of our dedicated Board of Directors, Community Shares’ incredible staff, and most of all, our generous West Island community, loyal donors and all partners.” Me Jean-René Paquette, President of the Board of Directors and Founding partner of Paquette & Associates Attorneys Inc. said.
“It has been a very difficult year for our community organizations. Maintaining services during a pandemic has been challenging to say the least but they have been able to adapt and support the most vulnerable residents. The pandemic has also helped us identify critical services that needed our support. We are extremely proud to be able to add four groups to our family of recipients who are at the forefront of systemic changes in our society.” Chantal Carrier, President of the Fund Distribution Committee & Board Treasurer, wrote.
