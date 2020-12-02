Thanks to a partnership between WICS (West Island Community Shares) and Lianas Senior Transition Support, $14,000 was raised in less than a month to create a new project that helps seniors in residences stay a little closer to their loved ones during this pandemic.
“We would also like to thank our senior living communities for all their efforts to support our seniors in these unprecedented times,” said Matt Del Vecchio of Lianas Senior Transition Support.
“Many seniors’ residences, and particularly long-term care homes, have had to implement strict visitation policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said WICS spokesperson Albena Petkova. “This has been exceedingly difficult on seniors living in residences and equally difficult for family members who are unable to see their loved ones. There has been a surge of video conferencing to bridge the gap and to help with increasing isolation and loneliness.”
Thus the partnership, iPads for Seniors’ Residences was born. And with the money raised, “this has enabled us to supply 22 CHSLDs and seniors residences with free iPads and accompanying stands. The iPads will assist frontline workers in their efforts to improve the quality of life of senior residents and their families,” Petkova said.
Because of the generosity of West Island residents, 22 area seniors residences and CHSLDS will be provided with the electronic tablets and will be used to “assist frontline workers in their efforts to improve the quality of life of senior residents and their families.”
“We trust the iPads will play a small yet important role in the enhancement and quality of life for the residents and their families and friends,” said Del Vecchio. “We want to ensure that iPads are put to good use in enhancing the lives of the seniors and their families through video conferencing and the many apps available to improve health and wellbeing.”
“In the near future, when possible and while respecting all public health guidelines, we plan to pair seniors with young volunteers, to teach them one-on-one how to use the iPads, play games, have fun while stimulating brain activity, keep them busy and break isolation by interacting with young people,” said WICS Executive Director Sophie McCann.
The Suburban recently spoke to McCann regarding the challenges of fundraising for their organizations in a restricted time.
“In response to the health crisis, we quickly set up the West Island Solidarity Fund to provide financial support to meet the immediate needs of our community,” said McCann. “We helped our food banks hire staff, buy missing staples, fresh produce, milk and eggs, so they could provide a balanced food basket to those in need.”
WICS also helped Anorexie & Boulimie Quebec (ANEB) by extending “their texting services which saw an increase of 137% in the first couple of weeks of the isolation, which has remained constant ever since.”
Other projects in the age of a pandemic were the creation of Solidarity Gardens where area green thumbs and organizations donated fresh produce for local food banks and #GotYourBack, which was a “a program to support our teens’ mental health and academic success during this difficult return to school.”
When asked if there are any other local initiatives planned in the near future, McCann said that “we need to continue supporting our 40 community organizations even more during these challenging times.”
Some future plans include “working on the 2021 edition of the Red & White event. Because of the current sanitary crisis, this high-end networking dinner that is usually held at the 40 Westt restaurant in January, will take another form.”
