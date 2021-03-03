“After almost a year since the beginning of the pandemic, West Island Community Shares is recognizing local West Island businesses and their employees who went above and beyond in their fight against COVID- 19,” said Albena Petkova.
The West Island Community Shares’ (WICS) Development & Communications Manager was discussing the non-profit agency’s honouring of area merchants and businesses who stepped up during these trying times.
“Many local businesses and their employees have played an important role in the fight against the virus, and often did so behind the scene,” said Petkova.
Due to COVID 19, WICS was unable to hold its major fundraiser — the Red & White dinner and wine tasting event. “This year, although we couldn’t host our biggest annual fundraiser due to the sanitary restrictions, we didn’t want to miss the chance to highlight local companies and their employees who have taken a leading role in the battle against COVID-19 in their own way,” Petkova said.
The five companies being lauded — who have also each contributed $10,000 to WICS — are “Medtronic, National Bank, New Look Vision Group, Pfizer Canada and Tenaquip” who, besides the generous donations “also contributed enormously to the fight against COVID-19.”
Medtronic is being acknowledged for its production of ventilators in the fight against the coronavirus, National Bank for its generous donation of almost $3 million in the battle against Covid. New Look stepped up by offering express service for health care workers. Pfizer is being honoured for its work in the creation of a vaccine and Tenaquip for ramping up PPE production to meet the overwhelming demand.
“We often talk about the positive impact that these companies and their employees have locally, but what the pandemic has done is highlight what they are doing for all Canadians,” said WICS Executive Director Sophie McCann. “We really wanted to showcase their efforts in the fight against COVID and how their impact goes beyond the West Island.”
“While we are still experiencing the negative effects of the pandemic, there is a glimmer of hope thanks to the efforts of these businesses and their employees,” Petkova said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.