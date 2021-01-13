WICS carries on despite pandemic

"Whether you donated $10, $1,000 or $100,000, know that your generosity is greatly appreciated,” said Sophie McCann.
The West Island Community Shares Executive Director was praising all West Island residents who stepped forward and donated to the cause, supporting 40 non-profit agencies that help with those in need.
“Beyond financials, we are grateful for your trust and promise you that your donation will be invested wisely right here in the West Island, making sure that every dollar has a real impact in our community,” said McCann.
WICS recently released its campaign highlights for 2020, raising $1.3 million for the 40 organizations. Last year, 65,000 West Islanders sought help from the non-profit agencies, 36% were demands from youth aged 25 and under while 12% were from West Island residents living below the poverty line.
Slightly more than a third of all donations came from corporate help while the public was responsible for 14% of all donations from last year. One in ten dollars distributed were for providing basic necessities to those in dire need.
With the expected curfew and lockdown continuing, it is likely going to be some time before the economy gets back on its feet.
“The months ahead will be difficult and Community Shares will be, more than ever, a critical source of revenue for our 40 community organizations,” McCann said.
