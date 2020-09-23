The West Island Black Community Association (WIBCA) has launched a Capital Campaign drive to raise $250,000 to renovate its drop-in centre and increase its services to area youth.
“While we do own the property, it’s an aged building,” WIBCA Chairperson Kemba Mitchell told The Suburban.
Besides renovating the structure to allow for more drop-in programs like after school homework help and tutoring, cooking programs and even a communications facet like teaching kids how to podcast, speak in public and to even learn computer coding.
“We consulted with our youth and these are their initiatives,” Mitchell said.
WIBCA is also partnering up with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the West Island because “there is a serious need for mentors and there is a long waiting list.”
Another objective for the non-profit organization is to “provide more scholarships for students. We wee able to give out three last year despite COVID 19 and the challenges associated with fundraising without public gatherings.”
Like many non-profits, WIBCA relied on public events like BBQs to fundraise but have had to change their model to adapt to the times. A virtual Town Hall hosted by WIBCA in June dealing with racism in society drew a lot of interest.
“That meeting really highlighted our organization and even helped recruit new volunteers and more fund-raising,” Mitchell said.
New programs like that will allow WIBCA to provide “ten scholarships that would be given to students graduating high school and would provide them with funds for their cegep and university education,” said Mitchell.
The young participants have also asked if a music studio could be included in the new plans “and we are really going to try to make this happen,” Mitchell said.
WIBCA plans to solicit area businesses for donations as “we don’t just want to do cookie cutter programs as they never sustain themselves,” Mitchell said. “We want to create programs that really meet the needs of the community.”
To make a donation to WIBCA’s Capital Campaign or to learn more about the non-profit agency, go online via www.wibca.org.
West Island Blues Fest raises $20,000
Despite not having a live VIP evening and day-long music fest tis year, the virtual version of the West Island Blues Festival still kept on its fund-raising track. by raising $20,000 for area charities that include WIBCA, West Island Women's Shelter, AJOI, Literacy Unlimited and Alzheimer's Group.
Festival co-founder and DDO councillor Errol Johnson expressed his thanks for "all West Islanders who took the time to donate to these worthy charities. it shows the kindness we have for each other when we get donations despite COVID 19 and the shows being held virtually this year."
