WIBCA gets 15K for new centre

“Throughout the years, WIBCA and its volunteers have been dedicated to promoting cultural and educational activities to all–regardless of gender, race or ethnic origin. It is important to acknowledge all their hard work in building a vibrant community and offer our support in their efforts to overcome racism,” said Carlos J. Leitão.
The Robert-Baldwin MNA decided to begin Black History Month by donating $15,000 to the West Island Black Community Association.The funds are earmarked for the association’s drop-in youth centre. Announced last September, WIBCA has launched a Capital Campaign drive to raise $250,000 to renovate its drop-in centre to increase its services to area youth.
“While we do own the property, it’s an aged building,” WIBCA Chairperson Kemba Mitchell told The Suburban at the time. Besides renovating the structure to allow for more drop-in programs like after school homework help and tutoring, cooking programs and even a communications facet like teaching kids how to podcast, speak in public and to even learn computer coding.
“We consulted with our youth and these are their initiatives,” Mitchell said. WIBCA is also partnering up with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the West Island because “there is a serious need for mentors and there is a long waiting list.”
Another objective for the non-profit organization is to “provide more scholarships for students. We were able to give out three last year despite Covid and the challenges associated with fundraising without public gatherings.”
“WIBCA is an important actor in the West Island which contributes to the vitality of the community by accompanying young people in their academic and personal development,” said Robert-Baldwin Political Attache Sonny Santos. “The new youth center will allow the association to offer new activities starting this fall which will complement their other programs, such as mentoring and tutoring as well as their well-known scholarship program and their book club.”
“As recent events have shown us, there is a lot of work to be done in challenging intolerance and advancing racial equity,” said Leitão. “I believe in equipping WIBCA with the necessary tools to achieve this. Today’s announcement is an extra push to help the association open its new youth drop-in center in the fall, which will surely enhance community life and promote diversity.”
“Due to the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, our volunteer-based organization has been faced with uncertainty in relation to maintaining our overhead costs with managing our facilities basic expenses while sustaining our programs,” said Mitchell about the recent donation fro the centre.
“The donation received from Carlos J. Leitão is greatly appreciated and will kick start our upcoming Capital Campaign, set out to raise the funds needed to reach our goal of completing the necessary renovations and furnishing of our Youth Drop-In Center and fund our 5 year full-ride scholarship project,” Mitchell said.
To make a donation to WIBCA’s Capital Campaign or to learn more about the non-profit agency, go online via www.wibca.org.
