WEST ISLAND LEADERS HELP DOWNTOWN HOMELESSIt was a cold and damp afternoon but that didn’t stop a great effort by West Island community leaders Jacquie McGowan of CIBC and Catina Sicoli Masciorta who with the help of Catina’s husband Enzo Masciorta, owner of heavy equipment company Montreal Tractor, collected and delivered two truckloads of much needed clothes, blankets, winter coats and so much more to Diane Gervais at Cabot Square and to Nakuset’s Resilience Project.
Diane is the irreplaceable community organizer who takes care of distributing food and necessities to the hundreds of hungry and homeless who gather there. Jacquie and Catina are no strangers to helping relieve suffering as they have done — and continue to do — as members of the board of the West Island Women’s Shelter. In the second row of pictures Jacquie and Catina went around the Square not only handing out blankets and jackets but even giving out $10 Tim Horton coupons with masks so that those in need could get in.
After handing out what they had brought to those gathered at Cabot Square Jacquie, Catina, Enzo, Diane, Rose and I proceeded across the street to the courtyard of Resilience and left the remainder of the truckloads in the protected enclosure until Resilience opens. The remarkable Rose Cormier — who volunteers with Diane at the Square — climbed up into the enclosure and helped us get the heavy bags over the metal gate.-BW
LESTER B. PEARSON SCHOOL BOARDUPAC ARRESTS TWO FOR ALLEGED FRAUD: Besides the challenge of making sure that there are sufficient portable ventilation systems in their schools, the Lester B. Pearson School Board is also dealing with the fallout of two employees being arrested by UPAC, the province’s anti-corruption squad. Last Friday, both Caroline Mastantuono, and her daughter Christine, were arrested for alleged fraud and that the alleged crimes were committed between 2014 and 2016.
At that time, Caroline Mastantuono was employed as the board’s director of its international program. She is alleged to have worked with a recruitment company and could have used her position to create false documents while her daughter worked in the same department as her mother during that time. They have been charged with creating false documents, fraud and forgery as well as breach of trust. Both will have their day in court on January 20th, 2021.
A third suspect in Ontario, Naveen Kolan is also being sought as a warrant for his arrest has also been issued. Kolan ran a recruitment company called Edu Edge, that mostly worked with bringing students from India to study in the board’s schools. According to a statement from the board, it was aware of the issues in its international program in 2016 and that “subsequent to this the Lester B. Pearson School Board undertook a thorough restructuring of the International Studies department.”
Pointe ClaireTREE-LIGHTING AND CONTESTS TO BOOST PC VILLAGE AND XMAS SEASON:“In Pointe-Claire, we all care deeply about maintaining a dynamic and animated community life. Given the restrictions due to the pandemic, we’re holding three contests and bringing a new addition to Pointe-Claire Village, to entertain you, even at a distance,” John Belvedere said. The mayor of Pointe Claire was talking about the city’s recent virtual tree lighting ceremony that was held on November 20th.
The contests include a holiday scavenger hunt in both Valois and Pointe Claire Villages where area merchants will be posting photographs in their store windows. Shoppers who find the pic can win a prize. Another fun activity is the Wearable Art contest where residents are encouraged to “ create a wearable art accessory using everyday materials. A random draw will determine the winners of a gift card from a local artisan boutique.”
There is also an outdoor holiday decoration contest where homeowners who have the spirit of Christmas can send in a photo to the city. This year, the city is offering a skating rink at Cartier and Lakeshore. “With this additional skating rink, more people will be able to enjoy some family fun, while respecting physical distancing.
“Let’s make an effort to be present by telephone or video conference so that we can chat and take care of each other,” Belvedere said. “Let’s pay special attention to our loved ones and friends, and take care of yourself too during this difficult time that we’re going through.” Contest details for all the activities can be found on the city’s website.
Sainte Anne-de-BellevueSAINTE-MARIE SPEED LIMIT CHANGE:Starting in mid-December, Chemin Sainte-Marie will now have a posted speed limit of 40 km/h. According to the city, “this decision was taken following a recommendation from the Traffic and Public Safety Committee due to the fact that new residential developments are under construction in this sector, and that several complaints have been received regarding the speeding often observed on this road.” New signs have been posted along Chemin Ste. Marie in preparation for the December 16th change.
DorvalPUBLIC BUILDINGS REMAIN CLOSED: With no end in sight to the end of Red Zone, the city is keeping its public buildings, The Dorval Library, the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre, and the Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage closed until any announcements on January 11th, 2021. “The Dorval Library will continue offering many services to its members, namely no-contact loans, document returns, as well as in-person membership renewal and fee payment at the circulation counter,” explained city spokesperson Sébastien Gauthier.”All fitness and wellness courses and most aquatic courses for the fall session are cancelled. “However, recreational skating in the arenas, as well as recreational swimming and lap swim at the DASC, are still permitted, while respecting the sanitary measures established with relation to COVID-19,” said Gauthier. Gauthier did add that “most municipal buildings and services to citizens remain accessible, while taking into account the Public Health’s instructions."
DDO A 19-year old man was injured in a knife attack after an argument erupted in an apartment in D.D.O. last Thursday at approximately 4:50 p.m.
Police responded to the scene at the building located on the corner of Hurteau St. and Arthur where they found both the victim as well as the alleged attacker on site.
No arrests were made, however, because the victim refused to collaborate fully with the police investigation.
The young man was transported to the hospital as he sustained injuries to his upper and lower body. The injuries that he sustained were not life threatening and he is in stable condition.
