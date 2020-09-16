As overworked and exhausted nursing staff at the Lakeshore General Hospital have held four ‘sit-ins’ since the end of July decrying the lack of enough staff to care for patients, The Suburban reached out to the West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS) for answers on how to remedy the chronic staff shortages.
When asked what the board’s plans are to ensure there is sufficient staff on site at all times, health board media relations officer Hélène Bergeron-Gamache said that “the board continues to monitor the situation in the ER to assure the maintenance of services for the population in a safe manner. We are working in collaboration with the employees’ union to ensure the continuation of services and quality care for our patients.”
The board spokesperson also noted that the health board created a committee in July, along with union representatives, “to find concrete solutions to our staffing issues. Since then, we have offered training to the care staff and undertook a reorganization of tasks in order to eliminate many irritants that had been raised by the union.”
As the board has told The Suburban in previous interviews that nurse staffing concerns were prevalent prior to the coronavirus outbreak, we asked what suggestions are there to encourage more nurses to work at LGH?
Bergeron-Gamache said that “it is our intention to pursue our recruiting efforts as well as our work with the union to find concrete solutions to improve the situation at the Lakeshore emergency.”
She added that between the end of March through the end of July, the health board hired 1,500 new workers with 310 new nurses with “47 of those being hired specifically for the LGH and it should be noted that several means have been put in place by the CIUSSS to recruit health professionals, including a recruitment campaign on our social networks.”
When asked if residents thinking of going to the LGH should make other plans like heading to Lachine or Lasalle or counting on area CLSCs for medical help instead, Bergeron-Gamache said that “people whose medical condition requires urgent treatment are encouraged to report to Lakeshore General Hospital as usual.”
She suggested that for other non-urgent hospital needs,” residents can contact their family doctor, a non-appointment clinic or by calling 811.”
