“Community transmission is high and to detect the virus you must get tested,” said Hélène Bergeron-Gamache the spokesperson for the West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS). She was reminding West Islanders of the importance of getting tested for COVID.
“We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to go to a testing site at the first sign of symptoms or after coming in contact with someone who has tested positive," she added.
The most common symptoms include a dry cough, fever and fatigue. Secondary symptoms can be a loss of taste or smell, a sore throat, headache and body aches.
If you or someone you love are experiencing any of these symptoms on a consistent basis, it is recommended by the health board to get tested. Symptoms from COVID 19 can show up anywhere between five and 14 days after being exposed to the coronavirus.
The Kirkland Walk-In Clinic, located at 3,212 Jean-Yves Street is open everyday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. the clinic can test 1,000 people every day.
Another option for West Island residents who want to get tested locally is to go to Lachine Hospital located at 3320 Notre Dame. It is open from 8 to 8 on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
The clinic entrance is at the back of the hospital building and can be accessed via Dawes Street. The hospital clinic can handle 400 patients a day during the week and 200 on weekends.
The tests are free and results are usually given within three to five days. Negative cases will be given via email whereas those who test positive will receive a phone call.
