WI Health Board Holds Annual Public Information Meeting

Last Friday morning, the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) held its annual Public information Meeting online with almost 200 in attendance.
The theme of this year’s meeting was “A Year into the Pandemic: We’re Stronger Together for the Health and Well-being of our Community”.
“These past few months will remain etched in our collective memory for years to come,” said Board CEO and President Lynne McVey. “I am proud of the many initiatives involving recruitment, reassignments and health measures. They have undoubtedly contributed to saving many lives.”
One of the highlights of the virtual meeting was to “acknowledge the exceptional dedication and work that has been accomplished by the teams at the CIUSSS since the start of the pandemic.”
“Our employees are the cornerstone of our organization and provide us with the ability to effectively serve our various clienteles, regardless of where they may be,” said Board of Directors Richard Legault. “We are proud of the tremendous commitment they have shown since the beginning of the pandemic.”
The board also reflected, on the year long anniversary of the coronavirus global shutdown, “to take stock of the delivery of health and social services, which never ceased. Whether they are guiding our mission to protect children, to provide mental health services or to offer testing and vaccination services, the organizational values of agility, respect and partnership have continued to sustain us on a daily basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.