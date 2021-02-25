Starting Wednesday March 3rd, the three West Island locations designated as COVID 19 vaccinations sites will be open. Anyone aged 85 and over can already book an appointment by calling 1.877.644.4545 or by registering online via quebec.ca/vaccinCOVID.
When making an appointment, “you should have your health insurance card on hand. When registering, people in this age group will be able to select the date, time, and place for their appointment, West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache told The Suburban.
“When registering, people in this age group will be able to select the date, time, and place for their appointment,” Bergeron-Gamache said. “For those who cannot book an appointment online or who are unfamiliar with the procedure, we encourage you to ask a loved one for help.”
The Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe Claire, Pierrefonds-Roxboro’s Gerry Robertson Community Centre and the Dollard St. Laurent Sports Centre in Lasalle will be the sites for the public to get their vaccination. Once the sites are opened, they will run seven days a week and be able to vaccinate 1,000 people per day.
The board’s priority for vaccines, as outlined. By the provincial government, will be adults 80 and over, then adults aged between 70 and 79 and then 60 to 69. After the, adults under the age of 60 with chronic health issues and work in essential services. After that, it is the rest of the adult West Island population.
“Please be assured that you will be informed when it is your turn for a vaccination,” said Bergeron-Gamache. “A vast communication campaign will be deployed to ensure that everyone who wants to receive the vaccine has the information they need. “An appointment for the second dose will be given,” when someone gets their first does,” Bergeron-Gamache explained.
