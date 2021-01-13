West Island Walk-In COVID 19 Testing Moves to Kirkland

After being open since March, the free walk-in COVID 19 testing site on Elm in Beaconsfield, at the Batshaw youth centre has been moved to a new site in Kirkland.
The new site, located at the Rio Can Centre , is open everyday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and the official address is 3,212 Jean-Yves Street. The new site can be found adjacent to the Dollarama and right behind the Tim Hortons restaurant.
The new clinic can accommodate up to 1,000 tests daily. According to the West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS), “...test results will be available within a few days, and communicated by email to those who test negative and by telephone to those who test positive.
“When you come to the testing site, it is important to bring your health insurance card and driver’s licence, if available,” the health board noted. “The site was chosen to provide convenient testing within the community and is easily accessible by public transit. The following bus lines stop near the clinic: 217, 219, 419 and 425.”
“Since the start of the pandemic, (our health) teams have, time and again, shown their commitment and resilience when addressing the needs of the population on our territory,” said Lynne McVey, President and CEO of the health board.
“This new clinic serves to illustrate, yet again, that by mobilizing staff we are able to increase our testing capacity and therefore reduce the spread of the virus,”McVey said.
