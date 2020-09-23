Beaconsfield
“The participatory consultations held in 2019 made it possible to reach a clear consensus that these exceptional sites must be revitalized and that the project should be a vehicle for sustainable development and quality of life, but that the implementation depends on funding by higher levels of government and private donors”, said Georges Bourelle.
The mayor of Beaconsfield was referring to the need for financial help from the provincial and federal governments, or from private donations, to pay for the revitalization of both Centennial Park and Lord Reading Yacht Club. The goal of the renovations are to “establish a multipurpose centre with a library, encourage access by active transport, and relocate the parking lot to the roadside along Beaconsfield Boulevard.
“Public and private contributions are essential for guaranteeing the execution of this project and for respecting the taxpayers’ capacity to pay while enabling the realization of a quality project”, Bourelle said via press release. The city is seeking grants and finical aid through a number of agencies including the Capital Assistance Program of the Ministry of Culture and Communications.The city plans to host a “ multidisciplinary architectural contest will be held in the spring 2021. The call for tenders for its execution will then determine the final budget for this project.”
Pointe Claire
Last week, the city of Pointe Claire officially inaugurated Tony Proudfoot Park that included members of the Proudfoot family, Mayor John Belvedere and members of city council.“It is with great pride that we are gathered today for the inauguration of this new Pointe-Claire park in the presence of the family of the late Mr. Proudfoot, an exceptional man in our community: a Pointe-Claire resident who was very involved with youth,” Belvedere said.
The park has been open to visitors since late August and has a number of different play areas included some for the younger set exclusively.There is also an access ramp for wheelchairs and strollers as well as benches for a break after playing on all of the fun structures.
“It was an incredible opportunity for us to be able to build a new neighbourhood park because our city is already almost completely developed. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to creating this park, which improves the quality of life in our community,” Belvedere said.
Dorval
Until September 28th, Dorval residents are encouraged to take part in the ‘A Tree for my Neighbourhood’ program that offers homeowners trees at ta reduced price. There are 40 species to choose from, ranging in prices from $25 to $55 available including conifers and fruit trees.The purchased trees will be delivered in October and will be planted for free by qualified workers.Trees can be bought online via uapmq@grame.org or atreeformyneighbourhood.org. or by calling 438.505.8378.
Dollard-des-Ormeaux
While council meetings are still being held without any members of the public in light of the coronavirus, residents are encouraged to take part in the democratic process. Anyone interested in hearing the last council meeting, held on September 15th, can access and audio recording of the proceedings via ville.ddo.qc.ca under the banner council meetings. In order to prevent the propagation of COVID 19, council meetings will continue to be closed to the public at large.
