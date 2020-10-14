West Island Roundup (Oct 14)

Dollard-des-Ormeaux
The city’s pumping and reservoir station is getting a makeover via the city of Montreal that will continue for the next two years.
“This work is part of the city’s efforts to invest in its drinking water supply infrastructure,” the noted DDO’s website. “The objective is to meet consumption needs while preserving the quality of drinking water.”
A new station will be built as well as new distribution lines and valve chamber.
It is possible that certain neighbourhoods will go through temporary water shortages but affected areas will be notified 48 hours in advance of any scheduled stoppages. Water quality will never be in question throughout the work.
There is scheduled work on the occasional weekend but the bulk will be done between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the work week.
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
Despite the almost provincial wide lockdown, the city is hoping to keep the spirit of Halloween alive by offering a haunted house contest.
Homeowners who are going to decorate their homes to get into the spooky spirit of things are encouraged to register for the contest online via loisirs@sadb.qc.ca. or by calling 514.457.1605.
There will be prizes for the first, second and third best decorated homes in the city and the announcement of the winners will be held on Friday, October 3oth online through the city’s website at www.sadb.qc.ca.
Dorval
Due to the current Red Zone restrictions due to COVID 19, the city has cancelled all aquatic, fitness and wellness courses until at least October 28th.
“However, recreational skating in the arenas, as well as recreational swimming and lap swim at the DASC, are still permitted, while respecting the sanitary measures established with relation to COVID-19,” explained city spokesperson Sebastien Gauthier.
Anyone who has signed up for any of the cancelled courses “will be credited or reimbursed according to the procedure in place given the current context. For any questions about the leisure and culture programming, call 514 633-4000 or email lc@ville.dorval.qc.ca.”
Pointe Claire
The city has announced a new schedule for the skate park following the new provincial restrictions due to the coronavirus.
A total of 25 people may be on the skate park premises but gatherings are forbidden at this time. Operating hours are every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. users are asked to stay a maximum of a half hour of other skaters or boarders are waiting.
“In addition to the above rules, we would like to thank you for continuing to follow the health measures in effect so that everyone can enjoy some leisure time safely: practise physical distancing, wear a mask or face covering and wash your hands,” the city noted.
