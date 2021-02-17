Dollard-des-Ormeaux COUNCILLOR GAUTHIER PASSES AWAY: The flags at Dollard-des-Ormeaux City Hall are flying at half mast to honour the recent passing of longtime councillor Colette Gauthier. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Councillor Colette Gauthier, said DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci at Monday night’s council meeting.First elected in 1994, Gauthier served as councillor for District Eight. “During the time of merger and demerger of our city, she was a key figure in the demerger, and fought hard to take back the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, as we know it today,” Bottausci said. Gauthier passed away at the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence following a stroke in November. She is survived by her husband Edgar, son and daughter and grandchildren. “She was most known for her dedication to her district and her love for her community,” the mayor said. “She was known and appreciated by all her friends and the neighbours she represented. She was also loved by all her ex-colleagues, and everyone on city council and city staff.“She was always the go-to person when you needed that unique piece of advice,” Bottausci said. “She will be deeply missed by the community.”
Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence
$500K RAISED IN VIRTUAL GALA:While the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence’s 22nd Annual Valentine’s Day Ball was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus, more than half a million dollars was raised nonetheless.There was still a gourmet four course meal offered to participants but this time, it was delivered to their guests’ homes so that they could enjoy the meal with friends, via the internet. “While the past year has brought many changes to our lives, the Residence’s mission has remained the same: to provide quality palliative care to the community,” said Residence Executive Director Dale Weil. “All the money raised tonight will ensure that patients and their families continue to feel special, safe and comfortable at a most vulnerable time.The success of the virtual edition of the 22nd Annual Valentine’s Ball is thanks to a passionate and dedicated team who work tirelessly each year to organize the Residence’s flagship fundraising event,” said Linda Ward O’Farrell, Residence Foundation Board Member and Chair of the organizing committee.
Dorval’JET’ THE DORVAL MASCOT SCULPTED IN SNOW: A snow sculpture project that began at the end of January was completed last Friday in Dorval. Five sculptures featuring “Jet”, the official City of Dorval mascot, have been created throughout the Dorval territory, by artist Alex Girard as part of the Winter Festival. Despite the current climate due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Dorval Winter Festival has taken on a new direction offering a residents a variety of original activities in accordance with the sanitary measures in force. “This year, we will celebrate the Winter Festival differently, of course, but with just as much fun, if not more!” The city of Dorval wrote on their webpage.The Suburban took a tour of Dorval to view the original sculptures. The video of the sculptures as well as an exclusive interview with Mr. Girard is available for viewing on www.thesuburban.com “This year, I was asked by the city’s cultural department to submit drawings of sculpture ideas for approval. They decided to move ahead with five of the submissions and have provided me with the blocks of snow on site to complete the projects.” Girard told The Suburban. The average time needed to sculpt each sculpture is approximately four hours. On Friday, the coldest day of the year in Montreal to date, Girard completed the fifth and final sculpture. “The sculptures bring joy to children and bring out the inner child in each person. It makes me happy to see people’s faces light up as they pass by while I am working on the sculptures. It is very different from working on a project in a workshop, all alone — this brings instant gratification all along the process of creation. I really enjoy it.” Several passersby stopped to ask questions and to watch Girard as he created the sculpture at Surrey Aquatic center on Friday. As he continued his project, he seemed very content to answer questions and return waves to people in cars as they drove by and saluted him for his work.
Sainte Anne-de-BellevueTAX PAYMENTS DEFERRED:Like many of its neighbouring West Island municipalities, the city will be deferring its tax payments noting the “current economic context which can be particularly difficult for many, the city council wishes to offer a respite to citizens by postponing the due dates for taxes for the 2021 payments.” Originally slated for February 18th and then May 20th, the next instalment dates are May 20th and then August 19th. “Due to the measures in place due to COVID-19 and the renovations underway at City Hall, we strongly encourage citizens to make tax payments over the Internet through their banking institution,” noted the city. Taxpayers wishing to make a payment in person need to call City Hall at 514.457.5500 to make an appointment.
BeaconsfieldCITY LAUDED AS TOP EMPLOYER AGAIN: “It’s a great honour to be recognized among Montreal’s top employers, especially in this particular year where the COVID-19 pandemic has put the economy on hold, disrupting the daily lives of organizations and undermining the mental health of the community,” said Patrice Boileau. The Director General of Beaconsfield was referring to the city winning an award as a top employer for the second year in a row. “This recognition is a remarkable accomplishment and demonstrates a key priority for our organization – to provide health and wellness tools and programs to employees so that they feel motivated and happy at work and at home,” said Boileau.
The award was given by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers. Aspirants who want to win the coveted award must adhere to standards and criteria such as “work atmosphere, benefits, vacation and paid time off, continuing education and skills development, employee engagement and work-family reconciliation policies.The dedication and day-to-day commitment of our staff is the driving force behind our success,” said Boileau.” There are roughly 150 employees, full, seasonal and part time workers, who work for the city in a variety of departments like public works, finance and treasury, Human Resources and culture and leisure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.