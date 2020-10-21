West Island Round Up (October 21st)
Dorval
“One thousand blood donations are needed every day in order to ensure an optimal reserve level, even during a pandemic,” said Sébastien Gauthier.
The city is trying to do its part by organizing, in partnership with Héma-Québec, by organizing Dorval’s annual blood drive.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, this year’s event will require “an appointment before going to a drive.
“Many measures are being implemented at all collection sites, including access control at the sites by taking donors’ and volunteers’ temperature, additional sanitizing measures, and a revised organization of the collection logistics in order to respect the distancing measures,” Gauthier noted.
The drive is taking place on Tuesday, October 27th from 1:30 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m at the Sarto Desnoyers Commuity Centre.
To register for the blood drive, call 1.800.343.7264 or online via igive@hema-quebec.qc.ca.
• A historical landmark in Dorval will undergo a $1 million renovation this fall. The old ‘gardener’s home’ located at 1280 Lakeshore road near Pine Beach park will be revamped with the support of federal and provincial government grants for heritage properties prior to its 150th anniversary coming up in 2022.
The city of Dorval obtained the property on the south side of the city near the waterfront from the private Forest and Stream Club in 2014.
The modest sized home located directly next to Dorval’s most visited green space in the sectors current prime real estate area, originally housed a Scottish family who’s main caretaker Frank Roy fathered 13 children and lived in the home over a century ago.
The house measures 728-square feet and is located on a large property that in it’s prime housed a large garden that could feed a multigenerational modern family.
Pointe Claire
Inspections of the city’s fire hydrants are underway and for certain periods,The drinking water could become a tad cloudy in colour.
According to the city, “this discolouration is due to pressure fluctuations in the drinking water supply system that cause mineral particles that are naturally stuck to the walls of the pipe to become detached.”
Should it occur in your neighbourhood, let the water run for several minutes “until it is clear again before using it. The water remains drinkable unless specified otherwise.”
Dollard-des-Ormeaux
The city has partnered with several area schools to allow the students access to the various adjacent green spaces and parks.
This agreement has been ongoing since school began. The city noted the parks are being used primarily “for their recess periods, sports classes, or any other needs. This allows children to play outside while keeping the bubble class concept and respecting the social distancing regulation between groups.”
The staff and students of the area elementary schools, namely Bois-de-Liesse, Saint Lac, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Westpark and des Sources high School.
And while the parks are getting more use during a weekday than usual, “all parks remain accessible to the residents. We ask for your cooperation to respect a distance of more than two meters between you and school groups if you are there at the same time.”
Ile Perrot
Due to the new safety measures implied as part of the province’s COVID 19 second wave, the city is putting an original twist for this year’s Halloween.
The choice has been made by the city to “bring the treats to the children and therefore to reverse Halloween so that they do not have to go to the community center.”
Parents who want to sign up to have candy delivered to their door by smoky ghosts and classic movie monsters, can register online via https://bit.ly/3j3lmJc.
The candy will be distributed to the children from 5:45 p.m. for three hours and the treats “will have been previously packaged and quarantined in accordance with sanitary measures related to COVID-19, according to public health recommendations.”
Baie D’Urfé
Longtime Baie d’Urfe Maria Tutino recently posted a regulation letter on the city’s website.
“I had initially planned to not run for re-election next year. However, Covid-19 requires me to change the timing of my departure,” Tutino wrote to her constituents.
“The needs of my family, since July 2018, have grown substantially and with Covid-19 the demands on my time are even more significant,” Tutino wrote. “ My family’s needs are now such that they require more and more of my attention leaving less time to properly manage and deal with the matters and issues of the Town and of Council.”
Citing the second wave of coronavirus as too big a challenge to “continue doing justice to my job as the Mayor of this special Town while devoting the necessary time to my family during a second wave. I have concluded that I cannot do so.”
She noted that it was an honour serving the residents of Baie d’Urfe as mayor for the last 15 years but she will resign from her post as of Monday, November 9th.
