WICS Campaign boosts West Island economy“Traditional fundraising no longer holds water, and innovative ideas are being put in place in order to meet the pressing needs of the population,” said Albena Petkova.
The West Island Community Shares (WICS) Communications & Business Development Manager was referring to how non-profit agencies have had to contend with fundraising challenges in a time where people cannot assemble due to coronavirus concerns.
Despite that, WICS recently teamed up with Caisse Desjardins de l’Ouest-de-l’Île for two successful grassroots initiatives that directly benefitted two West Island cities.
Petkova noted that “by associating solidarity, stimulation of the local economy and citizen participation, for the benefit of organizations and businesses experienced by COVID-19” as a number of actors took part in the campaigns including the Pointe-Claire Village Commercial Association, PME MTL West-Island and CN.
Despite that, WICS recently teamed up with Caisse Desjardins de l’Ouest-de-l’Île for two successful grassroots initiatives for two West Island cities. Dorval and Pointe Claire were chosen for the crowdfunding campaigns that encouraged residents to shop in their own towns. As usual, West Islanders responded warmly to the local shopping programs for the two cities, raising a total of $130,000. Of that share, $50,000 was donated to WICS and area community organizations.
The campaigns ran this past summer and for every $20 purchased locally, the cities of Dorval and Pointe Claire matched the vouchers with $10 allowing more buying power for locals.WICS benefits by receiving a small percentage of sales.
“Fundraising activities are very limited due to sanitary and health restrictions,” said WICS Executive Director Sophie McCann. “The collaboration of several partners made this campaign a model of success by proposing a new way of supporting local organizations while encouraging local businesses. “
“These initiatives combine solidarity, stimulation of the local economy and citizen participation by facilitating fundraising campaigns for the benefit of organizations and business groups affected by COVID,” said Petkova.”The West Island Solidarity Fund was created not only to provide financial support to meet the immediate needs of the community during the COVID-19 crisis, but it also gives community organizations the ability to plan their activities in advance and thus prepare their teams to maintain adequate support during the difficult months to come.”
Anyone who would like to contribute to WICS’ West Island Solidarity Fund can do so online via communityshares.ca
DorvalMontreal Police (SPVM) are seeking the public’s help in identifying a truck driver involved in a recent hit and run accident in Dorval.
The accident occurred on Thursday, October 15th at 7:15 p.m. at the Michel-Jasmin and Orly avenues intersection.
The white tractor-trailer Volvo was driving on Michel-Jasmin going eastbound who struck a woman while turning right onto Orly.
The victim was seriously injured and had fallen onto the road prior to the arrival of the truck. In lieu of checking on the woman, the driver turned around and took off, heading west.
According to the SPVM, it is possible, due to the inclement weather that evening, the driver might not be aware that an accident occurred.
Anyone with information can call Info-Crime Montréal at 514.393.1133, consult their local precinct or call 911.
Vaudreuil-DorionIn the last en years, the city has planted more than 5,500 trees and this year is no exception. A total of 780 trees have been planted throughout the city in public spaces and parks and public buildings.
The city requests that the tree be planted in front of the chosen property and the care of the trees is done by public works.
Besides beautifying the landscape and adding to a green canopy, the city has implemented the annual planting of new trees to improve the quality of air as well as noise reduction.
Sainte Anne-de-BellevueMore than 8,000 people took part in John Abbott College’s recent virtual Open House held in mid-October.
“More than 8,700 people visited the event’s webpage and 340 future CEGEP students registered for live interactive sessions with teachers and resource people,” said JAC spokesperson Debbie Cribb. “Forty-five videos of our programs and services were viewed a total of 5,313 times.”
Director General John Halpin highlighted that the Open House is a tradition at the cegep and while the coronavirus has made life different for education, “there was no way we were going to miss this wonderful opportunity to showcase our programs and services. Future students and their parents visited our CEGEP like never before, safely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.