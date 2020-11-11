Sainte Anne-de-BellevueMAN DIES OFF SADB SHORELINE IN SEADOO ACCIDENT: A man heard screaming for help around 8 p.m. Saturday on Lac St-Louis after he fell off his sea-doo into the water sparked a search and rescue operation with the police, fire department and coast guard joined by the military which began shortly after the incident started Saturday evening and carried on until Sunday. Authorities said that the man’s name is Dan Lafontaine. He is 5’10, weighs 150 lbs and has red hair. A major air search in the area continued throughout the night on Saturday. Dan is said to have been wearing a life vest.
The search and rescue lit up the sky throughout the night Saturday and social media was flooded with “UFO sighting” videos as people living close by could see a constant flare light up brightly in the sky throughout the night with planes and helicopters flying nearby the flare, circling back and around.
Volunteers from the community flooded to the shoreline Sunday morning to help with the search. Dan was found late Sunday morning by a local resident off the shore of Lac St-Louis. He was brought to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
OVERNIGHT PARKING PROHIBITED: As of December 1st, overnight parking on the street is prohibited until the end of March.There are certain exceptions available like “he ban depends on weather conditions and on snow, ice or other operations planned by the Public Works Department,” noted the city’s website.Parking during the ban can result in a ticket from public security. Residents who want to know if parking is allowed, consult the city’s website Info-Snow section or by calling 514.457.1001 after 4 p.m. for a daily update.
FUNDRAISING ADAPTS AT JOHN ABBOTT FOUNDATION: “Charitable organizations like ours are facing the daunting task of responding to those needs while the pandemic is dramatically affecting critical incoming donations,” said Debbie Cribb. The JAC spokesperson was referring to organizations and charities having a challenge to fundraise during the coronavirus. In lieu of being able to get people together, a silent auction is being planned to help the John Abbott College Foundation. “The John Abbott College Foundation helps hundreds of our students every year who do without the essentials like groceries, books, medication, and more just to stay in school,” noted Cribb.
Between November 20th and the 29th, anyone interested in helping students in need can now “come shop online from the comfort of your home.” Go to JAC’s website section entitled John Abbott Virtual Auction or visit them on Facebook via https://fb.me/e/cEVJ6j5L0. “There will be items there in everyone’s price range, no purchase is too small. ALL auction proceeds go to our Foundation,” said Cribb. “Bid, shop, share the info – and change the life of a JAC student in need.”
BeaconsfieldAPAW TO INAUGURATE 32-TON WALL: “Last fall, the Association for the Protection of Angell Woods commissioned an art installation to commemorate 20 years of citizen action to conserve the forest,” noted Shannon Coulter-Low.The spokesperson for APAW (Association of Protection of Angell Woods) was referring to a 32-ton wall that has been designed and installed by John Bland, a craftsman.
Coulter-Low explained via a press release that the structure was “created using the ancient drystone wall technique. No mortar or heavy machinery was used in the building process. Stones from the wall were repurposed from the site itself, by using the materials from the fieldstone walls that previously delineated the farmland perimeter.”The wall has been built for APAW as a “fitting monument to emphasize the importance of the land as one of the last remaining large greenspaces on the island of Montreal – the majority of which has been saved from development by the hard work of local citizens.The artwork has already sparked the interest of many locals who walk in the woods,” noted Coulter-Low.
LAKESHORE BLVD. CONSTRUCTION ENDS NOV.20: Work on Lakeshore Boulevard began this past Monday and will continue until November 20th.The work is taking place between the Pointe Claire city limits and Pilon Street.The city noted that “work will be carried out on the north side of the road in order to allow the installation of an electric duct bank and traffic will be affected in this sector during that time period.” To find out about the work’s progress or for more information, call 311 or go online via ville.montreal.qc.ca/chantiers.
Dorval‘THE GARDENER’S HOUSE’ HISTORIC RENOVATION: A historical landmark in Dorval will undergo a $1 million renovation this fall. The old “gardener’s home” located at 1280 Lakeshore Road near Pine Beach Park will be revamped with the support of federal and provincial government grants for heritage properties prior to its 150th anniversary coming up in 2022.
The city of Dorval obtained the property on the south side of the city near the waterfront from the private Forest and Stream Club in 2014.The modest sized home located directly next to Dorval’s most visited green space in the sectors current prime real estate area, originally housed a Scottish family whose main caretaker Frank Roy fathered 13 children and lived in the home over a century ago. The house measures 728 square feet and is located on a large property that in its prime housed a large garden that could feed a multigenerational modern family.
Pierrefonds-RoxboroON ROCK OPENS THRIFTIT: On Rock Community Services has expanded its revenue potential by opening up Thriftit , a new thrift store in the area.“All proceeds from the store will go towards supporting On Rock’s food security programs, our food bank, school lunch program and diner,” said Executive Director Kim Reid on social media. “So many of you have been generous with you clothing donation. So much so that we are out of storage space.”
Reid also said in a recent TV interview that the impetus for the new store has been in the works “for a couple of years. With COVID, now’s the time as our fundraisers are dead.” Donations are encouraged for gently used clothing and accessories. For more information about On Rock and Thriftit, go online via onrock.org.
The new store is located at 9,564 Gouin Boulevard in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. It is open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. To reach the store, call them at 514.542.0554.
