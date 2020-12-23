DorvalDORVAL CIRCLE CLOSED UNTIL SPRING: In October, commuters learned in a surprising way that the Dorval Circle had to be closed to traffic in both directions following an inspection by workers at the site. Originally, traffic was to be reduced to one lane in reach direction but the MTQ’s work on the circle “was causing vibrations that could collapse the bridge,” Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau told The Suburban at the time. The initial prediction was that the work would be completed by the end of November but now the the MTQ has informed the public that the circle will remain closed to drivers until the Spring. “Traffic lanes under Highway 20 in the Dorval circle as well as Highway 520 westbound between Exit 1-E (Cardinal Avenue) and the Dorval circle will also remain closed,”noted the MTQ. Drivers can use the adjacent service roads to get around but commuters will have to be patient for many more months.
TAXPAYERS GET A BREAK: Taxpayers in Dorval are not only getting a break but they are getting a 2.5% reduction on average for their tax bill for 2021.The Dorval budget was adopted at its December council meeting and the budget for 2021 will be $137,303,025. The current numbers “take into account the current economic situation caused by COVID-19, the irreducible expenses, and the municipality’s contractual commitments,” said city spokesperson Sébastien Gauthier. “ It is based on the principle of a sound management of public finance in respect to Dorval residents’ ability to pay.” For 2021, the average taxpayer will get a rebate of roughly $76 on their bill. “The City also announces an average tax reduction of five percent for non-residential buildings in the $2M or less tax bracket,” said Gauthier. “This measure has been taken to help smaller businesses that were greatly affected by the COVID-19 crisis. At the same time, on average, there will be no tax increase for non-residential buildings in the tax bracket of more than $2M and for industrial buildings.” Another way to make things easier for taxpayers is that “tax bills over $300 will be payable in three equal instalments instead of two.” To consult the entire budget for 2021, go online at www.city.dorval.qc.ca.
SADBSPRINGATE HONOURED AT JAC: When he passed away in November 2019, Pointe Claire and Pierrefonds-Roxboro lowered their flags to half-mast to honour George Springate.Springate was a police officer, politician, athlete, educator and Citizenship Judge who died at the age of 81. A McGill graduate, Springate played football for the varsity Redmen before playing in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes. He worked as a police officer and an MNA for the riding of Sainte Anne in the early 1970s, as a sports personality on CBC’s Midday before teaching at John Abbott College ’s Police Technology program. He was also awarded the Order of Canada in 1989. As a way to honour his work at JAC, the Cegep has set up a memorial scholarship in Springate’s name. As a co-founder of the college’s Police Technology Department, “during his 33 years at the College, Mr. Springate was a highly respected law professor, mentor and friend to countless students and faculty,” said JAC spokesperson Debbie Cribb.“Accomplished and generous, George Springate was known for his kind disposition and boundless love of his country,” said Cribb. “He touched many lives with his friendship, community service and philanthropic work.” The George Springate Memorial Scholarship will be awarded every year to a “third-year Police Technology student who best illustrates the kind, supportive and unselfish desire to help their fellow students in need, without any expectations in return.” The value of the scholarship will be two thousand dollars.
KirklandGARBAGE COLLECTIONS MOVED: Because Xmas Day and New Year’s Day are taking place on a Friday this year, “recycling and household garbage collections have been moved to the following Monday, i.e. Monday, December 28 and Monday, January 4.”
Pierrefonds-RoxboroLIBRARY OPEN THROUGH HOLIDAYS: The library is open during the holidays with the exceptions being December 24th through December 26th and then again from December 31st to January 2nd.To borrow material from the library, reservations must be made in advance and can be done by calling 514.626.1800. Readers will be “notified by phone or e-mail that your items are ready, you can visit your library’s counter.” Books and materials are lent out to users for four weeks.
