Dollard-des-Ormeaux
IHRA DEFINITION OF ANTI-SEMITISM ADOPTED: Mayor Alex Bottausci and council have passed the IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance) working definition of anti-Semitism.“This motion is in the same spirit as an extension of what we did last spring following the death of George Floyd,” Bottausci told The Suburban. Following the cold-blooded murder of the African American at the hands of police in Minneapolis, the DDO council “saw the entire community was sad following the injustices they were seeing unfolding, so we passed an anti-hate message. DDO stands against any form of hate or intolerance towards any group,” said Bottausci. “We are a city that welcomes all, and lives peacefully with all of our neighbours. Our goal as a municipality is to fight for all people so that we can all live safely and in harmony together.” The IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism is defined as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
Anti-Semitism is the targeting of the Jewish people as a whole and can be expressed in “in speech, writing, visual forms and action, and employs sinister stereotypes and negative character traits.” As a guideline, the IHRA definition already adopted by some 40 countries, states that, “manifestations might include the targeting of the State of Israel.” Bottausci said, “I encourage all West Island mayors to follow this initiative.”
RINK AND AQUATIC CENTRE OPEN: The city has opened up its rink at the Civic Centre and the Aquatic Centre for the March Break.“The Aquatic Centre has several public swim periods throughout the week,” the city noted. “In order to use the pool, participants must purchase a access card for 10 entries or sign up for a membership, valid for a period of 1 or 3 months. It is mandatory that residents of Dollard-des-Ormeaux show proof of address to benefit from the reduced rate.” Patrons to the pool or the rink will need a leisure card to prove residency. Cards can be obtained via email at aaddo@ddo.qc.ca.
Beaconsfield
REIMAGINING SPACE: “This major project has created consensus with regard to cultural and recreational needs as well as to community events. It is a magnificent project that requires the mobilization of all citizens to ensure its quality and realization”, said Georges Bourelle. The mayor of Beaconsfield was referring to the city’s Reimagining SPACE revitalization project that was created two years ago to find a creative use for the new Centennial Place. According to the city, “The project’s Steering Committee issued a series of recommendations for the City’s largest waterfront park, including the integration of the Lord Reading property with Centennial Park, the redevelopment of Centennial Park to respect its natural character, and the establishment of a multipurpose cultural centre as an anchor for the community to appreciate this undervalued and unique waterfront space.” The Centennial Place Centre committee is made up of three city reps and five residents “who have been selected to encourage the expression of a citizen’s voice leading to the development of a vision of the new centre for the benefit of the community.”
Dorval
LIBRARY AND MUSEUM REOPENS: The city had reopened its library and museum for visitors as the museum opens up today. “It will be possible, among other things, to roam along the book shelves in order to choose books and to access the work and reading areas. The maximum number of individuals permitted at once will be 25. Other sanitary measures will also have to be respected once on site,” explained Communication Officer Sébastien Gauthier.
The opening hours are in conjunction with the province’s current nighttime curfew. The library is open during weekdays from 10na.m. until 7 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sundays. Visitors need to reserve first and that can be done online via musee@ville.dorval.qc.ca or by calling 515.633.4314. “We remind you that wearing a mask remains mandatory for visitors age 10 and over who wish to circulate inside any municipal building. For children ages 2 to 9, the mask is strongly recommended,” said Gauthier. “No masks will be distributed by the municipality at entrances.”
