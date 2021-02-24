Pointe ClaireGIFT CARDS FOR ACTION:As a way to get their residents physically active, the city is offering gift cards from area businesses for families who get out, or stay in, and keep moving.Participants are encouraged to log their minutes of fitness and activities that can include “cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, walking, skating, building a snowman, virtual yoga, dancing as a family, and so on.
The active minutes from the entire community will be added up to reveal a unique winter visual!”Visit the city’s website and Facebook page for entry help. The challenge runs until Friday, March 19th at 4:30 p.m. Residents are invited to visit the city’s social media platform to encourage their neighbours, friends and family.
Sainte Anne-de-BellevueFLOOD PREVENTION MEASURES INITIATED:In the city’s most recent newsletter to its residents, a recap of some of the flooding prevention provisions was noted. The city stated that spring flooding “is now an annual concern for our residents. An emergency plan adopted in 2016 allowed us to mitigate the impact of the 2017 flood.”
Following that flood, four years ago, the city noted that a new “comprehensive flood management program” helped to such a degree that “not a single home was flooded in 2019 and we were able to keep our streets open.” Other measures have been put in place, including specialized flood prevention training for staff and the reconstruction of “the Promenade du Canal boardwalk that was damaged by floods.”
With spring in several weeks, “residents should start protecting their property as early as possible. Even though Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue residents have generously come forward to help each other in the past, it will be difficult for homeowners to rely on outside help this year due to pandemic-related physical distancing measures.”
Pierrefonds-RoxboroBOROUGH PREPS AQUATIC CENTRE:Preparatory work has begun for the borough’s new aquatic and rec centre.The location of the new centre is the lot proximal to the borough hall. It will be located on the former arena’s site. The drilling and soil samples process were completed by February 18th.
According to the borough’s site, work on the new arena will “begin in 2023 and the complex is planned to open in 2025. We can’t wait to welcome you and to witness you dive into the water for the first time, at home. “More information over the next months about the project as it will evolve and be built.”
KirklandSNOW CASTLES: Running until March 7th, the city is offering a snow man (and woman) , castle or anything else that spurs your imagination challenge that “aims to encourage all residents, young and old, to play outside and build snow castles or snowmen and fully enjoy the winter season.”
Criteria for entry airs on the side of caution so “all roofs and tunnels are prohibited in order to avoid any collapse of snow which may cause physical injuries.” For anyone participating, once the artistic snow creation has been made, take a photo of the work and email it to neige@ville.kirkland.qc.ca. Winners will be chosen following the deadline.
