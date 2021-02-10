West Island Black Community Association
WIBCA GETS 15K FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH:Throughout the years, WIBCA and its volunteers have been dedicated to promoting cultural and educational activities to all–regardless of gender, race or ethnic origin. It is important to acknowledge all their hard work in building a vibrant community and offer our support in their efforts to overcome racism,” said Carlos J. Leitão. The Robert-Baldwin MNA decided to begin Black History Month by donating $15,000 to the West Island Black Community Association.The funds are earmarked for the association’s drop-in youth centre. Announced last September, WIBCA has launched a Capital Campaign drive to raise $250,000 to renovate its drop-in centre to increase its services to area youth.
“While we do own the property, it’s an aged building,” WIBCA Chairperson Kemba Mitchell told The Suburban at the time. Besides renovating the structure to allow for more drop-in programs like after school homework help and tutoring, cooking programs and even a communications facet like teaching kids how to podcast, speak in public and to even learn computer coding. “We consulted with our youth and these are their initiatives,” Mitchell said. WIBCA is also partnering up with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the West Island because “there is a serious need for mentors and there is a long waiting list.” Another objective for the non-profit organization is to “provide more scholarships for students. We were able to give out three last year despite Covid and the challenges associated with fundraising without public gatherings."
"WIBCA is an important actor in the West Island which contributes to the vitality of the community by accompanying young people in their academic and personal development,” said Robert-Baldwin Political Attache Sonny Santos. “The new youth center will allow the association to offer new activities starting this fall which will complement their other programs, such as mentoring and tutoring as well as their well-known scholarship program and their book club.”
To make a donation to WIBCA’s Capital Campaign or to learn more about the non-profit agency, go online via www.wibca.org.
Big Brothers,Big Sisters
BBBSWI'S VIRTUAL VALENTINE'S DAY:“Here at Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island, one of our favourite holidays is Valentine’s Day,” said Megan Semenchuk. The Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island (BBBSWI) was talking about the upcoming festive day and what the agency normally does during this time of year, host a breakfast where many attend to support them. But, with the coronavirus lockdowns nowhere in sight, BBBSWI, like everyone else these days, has had to adapt since “the Covid-19 pandemic has shaped our world in many news ways, including the ability to get together in-person to support community organizations.”
As a way to still bring the spirit of Valentine’s Day to the community, BBBSWI has partnered this year with Traiteur Brera “in order to allow you to bring the Valentine’s Day experience right to your door,” said Semenchuk.The caterer is offering prepared meals for Valentine’s Day that can be delivered on Saturday, February 13th. Orders need to be in no later than February 11th to ensure they can be brought to you in time. “Enjoy dinner with your partner, best friend, or a family member from the comfort of your own home,” Semenchuk said. “Can’t be together? Order one for yourself, and one to gift to that special someone- whether it’s your Valentine, Gal-entine, or just someone who you want to spread some love to this year like a healthcare hero.”
Some of the funds collected from the Valentine’s Day dinner will be “ donated back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the West Island. “The proceeds from these meal kits will go toward creating new mentoring matches in order to support the youth in our community,” she said. To consult the menu choices for the Valentine’s Day meal plan, go online via brerago.ca. Make your meal plan and then email then your choices at l info@traiteurbrera.com
Ile Aux Tourtes Bridge
PRICETAG AND TIMEFRAME FOR BRIDGE STILL UNKNOWN:The CAQ government announced in December 2018 that the Ile Aux Torts bridge would be replaced. Built more than five decades ago, the bridge, in non-pandemic times, had an average of 80,000 cars and 9,000 trucks every single day. The decision to build a new bridge was that at a cost of 100 million dollars, it would be more cost effective than the estimated almost half billion expected maintenance costs over the next decade. CAQ junior transportation Minister Chantal Rouleau had made the announcement noting that like the Champlain Bridge, the new structure will be constructed parallel to the existing one.
At the time of the CAQ announcement, Jacques-Cartier MNA Gregory Kelley along with colleague Vaudreuil MNA Marie-Claude Nichols released a joint statement that “denounced the decision of the Legault government to cast aside the interests and concerns of their fellow citizens by choosing not to provide for the extension of the Réseau électrique métropolitain (REM) line to Vaudreuil-Dorion.” But the junior minister didn’t completely rule out the possibility of a reserved lane for the new light rail project and said “considering the actual needs, the bridge will be made first for buses and if the needs are more important, the bridge will be conceived to receive another technology.” The Suburban reached out to MTQ spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun to get an update on the impending new construction project.
Bensadoun said that the project is currently in the “planning stages in the category of projects $100 million and more. As a result, it is subject to the Directive on the management of major public infrastructure projects.” The next step in the process for the new bridge construction is to “file the project dossier for submission to the Council of Ministers. Once this step is completed, the costs and deadlines will be known.” The MTQ had recently set up a public online consultation for the site’s architecture. “The results are being analyzed by experts from the Ministry with the aim of guiding the development of preliminary proposals,” said Bensadoun.
Hudson
ST.PATRICK’S PARADE CANCELLED:“It is with hint of sadness, a sigh of resignation and a wee glint in the eye that better times will surely come that the Soulanges Irish Society (SIS) has cancelled the 2021 St. Patrick’s Parade in Hudson due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said SIS President Jay de la Durantaye.Like last year’s planned parade, this year’s is also cancelled due to COVID 19. “With the prospect that large gatherings will not be permitted, the executive of the SIS has opted to put everyone’s health first by cancelling this annual event, which had been tentatively scheduled for Saturday, March 13,” de la Durantaye said. “However, if conditions with the health crisis change, the SIS will surely entertain the idea of hosting a parade later in the year. “We will be back better than ever whenever we are able,” said de la Durantaye. “And when that time comes, we will have much to celebrate. Until then stay home, stay safe and keep those Irish eyes smiling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.