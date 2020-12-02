West Island Cancer Wellness Centre names Ashie Frank as AmbassadorThe West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) is launching its Giving Tuesdays campaign this week and has chosen Ashie Frank as the ambassador for the fundraising initiative.Frank has firsthand knowledge of the kind of support and programs offered by the Centre. After being diagnosed with cancer, she turned to the WICWC for help.“The specialists and surgeons are amazing and gifted — but they are concerned with your body and how to get the cancer out,” said Frank.
“That leaves the spiritual, emotional, and mental health of a cancer patient completely unaddressed. People fighting cancer should not have to go through it without having a place like the WICWC where they can process and heal spiritually, emotionally, and physically.” Like every other non-profit agency created to help others in need, fundraising has taken a hit since COVID 19 has changed public gatherings so NGOs have to think differently in order to attract much needed funds to continue their work.
“We had to cancel two major events and several community fundraisers, which together represented 30% of our planned revenue,” explained the Centre’s Director of Development Maggie Costa. “Yet, we are open and offering programs both online and in house because our participants count on us. The success of the GivingTuesday campaign is crucial so we can continue to be there for them.”The programs offered at WICWC are free of charge. To find out more about their programs and courses offered, go online at www.wicwc.org.
Ashie Frank is now cancer-free and is pregnant with her first child.
Beaconsfield & Kirkland12 DAYS TO END CONJUGAL VIOLENCE: Both cities are supporting the annual 12 Days of Action to End Violence Against Women campaign that runs from November 25th through to December 6th. In Kirkland, the city is supporting the campaign and “the efforts of the West Island Women’s Shelter to raise awareness about spousal violence among citizens.” The Beaconsfield town hall will be lit up in orange colours from now until December 10th as part of the “UNiTE Orange Campaign to end violence against women and girls. November 25 is International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. A date that also marks the beginning of the 16-day international campaign against gender-based violence that runs from November 25 to December 10.” Should anyone feel unsafe in their current situation and are looking fOR help, call the West Island Women’s Shelter at 514.620.4845 anytime.
SADBKOLA THE RAVEN STOLEN: The family at the Ecomuseum Zoo has lost a fragile member and is seeking the public’s help in getting it returned. The well known attraction in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue suffered a break-in Monday night into Tuesday morning. When employees did a tour of the grounds, they found Kola, a Common Raven, was missing. Kola has been in the care of the animal sanctuary for the last four years.
“Through the use of force and tools the intruder broke the integrity of the raven’s aviary, creating an opening through which the bird was either taken or left to exit its living spaces on its own,” said Ecomusem Zoo Executive Director David Rodrigue published on social media. Reactions have been swift as many animal lovers and Ecoumsuem visitors have expressed their concern for Kola as well as the intrusion by vandals to break into such a beloved park.
“Kola came into our care from a rehabilitation center after having been rescued and nursed back from a broken wing and several injuries, that unfortunately left him unable to survive on its own had he been returned to the wild,” said Rodrigue. “He has chronic health issues that were well controlled in our care through daily medication. Furthermore, he requires specialized care because of his physical limitations, and necessitates a particular approach to preparing and offering him his food. Kola was in our care so that his well-being would be ensured, something we take very seriously.”
Anyone with information on the break-in can call 911 or their area precinct. Information, anonymously, can also be given to the Ecomusem Zoo directly by calling 514.457.9449.
DorvalFOOD FOR FINES: For a 28th year, the library is offering its “Food for Fines” campaign. This year’s event is taking on a deeper meaning, being done “in the spirit of the Holidays and as a way to end a particularly difficult year on a brighter note,” said Marjorie Le Cavalier-Parant from the city’s Leisure and Culture Department. “During the month of December, Library members may pay their fines with non-perishable food items — unopened, not past the expiry date,”Le Cavalier-Parant noted . “All items collected during the campaign will be donated to Dorval Community Aid to help local families in need.” This year’s edition will also have a more local feel as “funds collected thanks to the payments of fine in cash or by credit or debit card will also go towards helping Dorval families in need during the holiday season.” For all of the details, go online via biblioweb.ville.dorval.qc.ca.
Pointe ClaireSAFE PPE DISPOSAL BINS INSTALLED: The city has installed specific recycling bins for disposable safety PPE equipment. The idea is for resents to drop them off in a specific place and for the used PPE to not end up in household waste deposits. Used safety equipment like “disposable masks, earplugs and protective eyewear can be dropped off in the bins identified for this purpose at City Hall, the Aquatic Centre and Bob-Birnie Arena,” noted the city’s website. By dropping off the used, safety equipment, said “materials are recovered by a North American company that transforms them into raw materials that are then used to make new products.”
Baie-D’UrféFLU VACCINATIONS THIS WEEKEND AT RED BARN: This coming weekend, Saturday, December 5th and Sunday, December 6th, residents can get a flu vaccination taking place at the Red Barn. An online appointment is a must and can be done by calling 514.639.1822 or online via CLICSANTE.CA The flu vaccine campaign will run both days from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Sunday’s vaccinations are open to all West Island residents who make an appointment while Saturday favours area residents.West Island residents looking for a flu shot campaign closer to them can do so online via ciusss-ouestmtl.gouv.qc.ca/flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.