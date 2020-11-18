REM ProjectWEST ISLAND REM DELAYED UNTIL 2024: With the developments in the Mont-Royal Tunnel that will set back the opening schedule of the REM light rail project, the work being done for the West Island rail is also being affected. Originally planned to be ready for commuters in the Fall of 2023, the REM has announced that “the opening of the West Island antenna is thus planned for the spring of 2024, including the opening of a segment of the Deux-Montagnes antenna up to the Sunnybrooke station. The complete segment up to Deux-Montagnes will be put into service in the fall of 2024, rather than at the end of 2023.” This will include delays to the airport segment of the REM project, that will open at the end of 2024, a year after the original time frame.
LBPSBPEARSON SCHOOL BOARD BUYS EQUIPMENT TO CLEAN CLASSROOM AIR: While Health minister Christian Dube recently announced that fixing the ventilation of schools “should have been completed a long time ago,” that is cold comfort for parents, students, teachers and staff working in institutions where air circulation needs to be upgraded. The Lester B Pearson School Board is trying to be proactive, having spent a half a million dollars recently to purchase portable ventilation equipment that can be used in classes and hallways to augment air circulation. With the colder weather coming, it will be more important than ever as keeping windows open indefinitely will be a challenge to keep staff and students warm while they try to learn.
More than 400 units will be distributed throughout the board’s network of schools. The ventilators have filters that can diminish the spread of COVID 19. The ventilators have been ordered and are expected to be set up in classrooms within the next few weeks, ideally before the Christmas break. The board’s assistant director-general Carol Heffernan said in a recent TV interview that teachers and parents had offered to purchase air ventilators at area hardware stores but “those aren’t designed to do a full classroom with 20 or 25 students in it.”The air quality issue in the province’s academic institutions has been problematic for years but the coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated the problem.
Baie-D’UrféCOUNCIL ACCLAIMS EKTVEDT AS MAYOR: Councillor Heidi Ektvedt was acclaimed by her colleagues last week to become the next mayor of Baie d’Urfe following the resignation of longtime Mayor Maria Tutino. Ektvedt will serve as the city’s mayor until the municipal elections being are held next year on November 7th.“We wish Ms. Ektvedt the best of luck in her new role and we invite the Baie-D’Urfé community to show their support throughout her mandate,” the city noted.
VaudreuilVAUDREUIL TRAIN STATION GETS UPGRADE: The renovations for the Vaudreuil bus and train station began two years ago and have been adapted for users with mobility issues and the parking has been augmented. “And this is the first time that Exo has brought together all of its services on a single site: bus transport, train station and customer service center,” said Exo spokesperson Monica Rodriguez. The station welcomes more than 850,000 passengers annually and has been open since 2003, prompting the need for a facelift and expansion.
The second stage of the project is underway and expected to finish next year. Changes expected will be increasing the northern sector of the parking lot, creating a service centre, and a redo of the southern quay. In all, 230 new parking spaces have been added as well as 47 new spots for bicycles. The work was financed by the federal and provincial governments, for a total of 26.9 million.The main structure was inspired by German architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, whose previous work includes Westmount Square.The station also boasts a new outdoor mural entitled “De verts et de vents” that was created by artist Marianne Chevalier.
