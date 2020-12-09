Beaconsfield
CHANTAL CARRIER HONOURED FOR PANDEMIC WORK: Beaconsfield resident and WICS Fund Distribution Committee Chair Chantal Carrier is someone who lives by the adage that you should practice what you preach. During the opening weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, Carrier “like everybody else, was horrified by the rising number of cases and deaths especially in senior residences and hospitals. “When I heard that some of the West Island CHSLDs were infected, I wanted to do something,” Carrier told The Suburban. She wanted to volunteer at a seniors residence but due to union constraints, workers have to be paid so Carrier and her son worked as full-time care support assistants for six weeks in a residence in Dorval starting in mid- April.Carrier and her son worked eight-hour shifts during the evening and “we learned so much working with amazing orderlies, doctors and nurses.” What struck her the most was that many of the staff, who often would work 16-hour double shifts, “would have to take public transportation home after all of that work. We felt so much respect and sympathy for them, for all that they do.“The pandemic has shown all of the great work that they do,” said Carrier. She learned from the regular staff that “we are working in a residence and not a hospital. The seniors are not patients and we are in their living space so they are to be treated with respect.” Carrier’s altruism resulted in her recently receiving a Special Choice Jury’s Award by the Quebec Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). “I’m proud of the mobilization in the philanthropic community in recent months,” said AFP Quebec Chapter Board Chair Elsa Desjardins. “The members of AFP Quebec have shown great solidarity over the last few months and have helped and supported each other in confronting these various challenges.” When asked to give advice in would-be volunteers, Carrier said, “volunteer for something that you care about or inspires you. “I’ve always been about community and helping out where you can,” Carrier said. Besides her work with West Island Community shares, she also volunteers with the 60 Million Girls association.
Pointe Claire
FIFTH PUBLIC MURAL UNVEILED: “It is with great pride that we welcome this new mural to the heart of Pointe-Claire, a work that both embellishes a utilitarian building and highlights the importance of water in our history,”said John Belvedere. The mayor of Pointe Claire was referring to the unveiling of the city’s fifth mural entitled The Memory of Water created and completed by the Artdu Commun collective. Due to the current pandemic and quarantine, the city noted that the “official inauguration will have to be postponed due to the current circumstances, passers-by are invited to appreciate this new work in the heart of the Pointe-Claire Village by taking pictures in front of it and sharing these images on social media. Let’s show our pride for our new mural and spread the word about it,” said Belvedere. The city released a call for artists who could handle the work and the contract was awarded to the ArtduCommun collective, namely artists Jasmin Guérard-Alie and Simon Bachand who researched the city’s history prior to starting the work last August. “The Memory of Water showcases various representations of Pointe-Claire’s history through the incorporation of archives inspired by the theme of water, echoing the purpose of the building and its immediate environment,” noted the city. The sails motif of the work “reflect the yacht club and the lake; the road and the trees echo the bicycle path along the waterfront; the convent and the mills speak to the architecture and history of the village.” There are also references to airfreight becoming more common in the city as well as a shout out to the city’s iconic windmill.“This fifth mural will enrich the public art collection in Pointe-Claire, and we are very pleased with it,” Belvedere said.
Dorval
FOOD FOR FINES: The Dorval library launched the 28th annual “Food for Fines” campaign on Dec. 1.During the entire month of December, Dorval library members may “pay” their fines for late returns with non-perishable food items rather than pay the cost of the late fees with cash or credit cards. The items collected throughout the campaign will be donated to Dorval Community Aid to help local families in need. A new addition to the campaign this year is that members who do pay their fines during the month of December by cash or credit, will also be contributing automatically to helping local families in need during this holiday season as the library decided to use the funds for additional contributions to help local families this year.Kirkland
RECYCLING BIN REPAIRS OFFERED BY CITY: Any resident whose blue recycling or brown composting bin needs a little TLC are being offered free repairs if the bin had been cracked or a wheel is off. Anyone wishing to have their bins fixed up can apply online via Ville.kirkland.qc.ca or by calling Public Works at 514.630.2727. Interested applicants are asked to provide the bin’s serial number.
Dollard-des-Ormeaux
CITY BRINGS FOCUS ON THREE AGENCIES HELPING VULNERABLE: The city is encouraging residents and West Islanders alike to think about others during the Christmas Season. There are three area non-profit agencies highlighted by the city that help out the less fortunate, particularly around winter holiday time. Requested items for the agencies include canned tomatoes, pasta sauce, peanut butter, canned fish and meat, oil, rice, large cans of soup, cereal and toilet kit items such as shaving cream ,deodorant, tooth paste and brushes. The food basket agencies are The West Island Assistance Fund located at 23 Centre Commercial in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Donations are accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Go online via https://fdoi.org/en/make-a-donation/ On Rock Community is located at 9,554 Gouin Boulevard West in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. To help out, go online via http://onrock.org/index.html.The West Island Mission, located at 219 Labrosse Street in Pointe-Claire accepts donated food and gifts between 1 to 4 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Donaters are asked to bring your donated goods to the back of the building and by calling 514.912.6813 to schedule your drop off or go online via http://www.wimmoi.org/
