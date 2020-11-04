BeaconsfieldNO BY-ELECTION IN DISTRICT 6: The city will not be holding a by-election to replace District Six councillor Al Gardner, who recently passed away.
According to there city, a special October council meeting was held whereas “Council has rescinded resolution 2020-09-288 (By-election of December 6, 2020 for district 6 — estimated budget of $ 92,000 and salary scale) and resolution 2020-09-317 (Notice of vacancy for the Office of Municipal Councillor for district 6) at a Special Council Meeting held on October 9, 2020.”
For residents of the district who have concerns or queries about their neighbourhood, Mayor Georges Bourelle will serve as the “ direct link with the residents of District 6, supported by all Councillors, in order to maintain the usual follow-ups with these residents.”
The mayor can be reached via phone via 514.428.4410 or online at georges.bourelle@beaconsfield.ca
APAW TO INAUGURATE 32 TON WALL OF HONOUR: “Last fall, the Association for the Protection of Angell Woods commissioned an art installation to commemorate 20 years of citizen action to conserve the forest,” noted Shannon Coulter-Low.
The spokesperson for APAW (Association of Protection of Angell Woods) was referring to a 32-ton wall that has been designed and installed by John Bland, a craftsman.
Coulter-Low explained via a press release that the structure was “created using the ancient drystone wall technique. No mortar or heavy machinery was used in the building process. Stones from the wall were repurposed from the site itself, by using the materials from the fieldstone walls that previously delineated the farmland perimeter.”
The wall has been built for APAW as a “fitting monument to emphasize the importance of the land as one of the last remaining large greenspaces on the island of Montreal – the majority of which has been saved from development by the hard work of local citizens.”
“The artwork has already sparked the interest of many locals who walk in the woods,” noted Coulter-Low.
Sainte Anne-de-BellevueINDIGENOUS PROTEST DISRUPTS TRAIN LINE: The Hudson-Vaudreuil train line was disrupted briefly last Thursday due to a handful of protesters demanding equal rights for Indigenous Canadians.
It happened before lunch time adjacent to the Highway 20 tracks near Macdonald Campus.
The small band of protesters left without incident once police arrived on scene and the train tracks were back and running by noon of that day.
Pierrefonds-RoxboroMAYOR’S BLOOD DRIVE: The Mayor’s Blood Drive is back for its 51st edition despite the coronavirus lockdown, and is taking place on two days in mid-November.
According to the borough, “ one thousand blood donations are needed every day in order to ensure an optimal reserve level, even during a pandemic.”
The goal for the drives taking place on Wednesday, November 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursday, November 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. is to get 100 or more donations.
The drive is taking place at the Pierrefonds Cultural Centre, 13,850 Gouin West. Due to COVID 19, participants are required to make an appointment beforehand via igive@hema-quebec.qc.ca or by calling 1.800.343.7264.
“In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, we are people of heart, we know that, and we will have the opportunity to demonstrate it once again by participating to this blood drive,” said Mayor Jim Beis. “Donating blood is an act of selflessness and inestimable value. A single blood donation, which lasts only about ten minutes, can help save several lives. I am counting on everyone’s generosity, especially in this time of pandemic, where each gesture truly makes a difference for life.”
West Island Citizen AdvocacyVOLUNTEERS NEEDED: West Island Citizen Advocacy seeks four volunteers to match with area seniors.
A 74 year old French and English speaking woman in Beaconsfield is looking for a female volunteer to offer social and emotional support through home visits. She has a nice backyard to sit in to enjoy friendly conversations. She loves cooking, baking and reading. She is very limited with her upper body movements as she has a peripheral neuropathy disorder.
An isolated 93 year old French speaking woman who lives in Pierrefonds would benefit from sharing conversations with someone. She has Dementia and sometimes has trouble communicating, however she would really appreciate friendly visits.
A 92 year-old English speaking woman living in Pointe-Claire would like someone to accompany her to the library. She would also appreciate if someone can bring her to the grocery store. She enjoys reading, going on little walks in the morning and watching Jeopardy.
A 73 year-old English speaking gentleman with some physical disabilities would benefit from social support. He enjoys chess and loves to speak about sports. It can be a challenge to communicate with him at times, but he would really benefit from friendly phone calls as well as friendly visits.
To volunteer, call WICA at 514.694.5850 ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.