Despite Covid, West Island Women’s Shelter attracts major donorsNormally at this time of year we report on the great success of the West Island Women’s Shelter “Pumps & Pearls” Gala. This year there was no gala of course. But the needs of the Shelter have never been greater. Professionals in the field have testified to the fact that due to lockdown and isolation conjugal violence has reached epidemic proportions. The Shelter – the largest in the Montreal area – has handled 9000 calls over the past year. But under newly installed President attorney Brigitte Garceau, the fundraising has taken on an innovative direction. It has launched the “Shelter Me” campaign. Sen. Tony Loffreda has acted as Honorary Chair since the Gala’s inception and continues this year as Honorary Guest and personal donor. The Campaign was started at the Grand Marnier Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton with major donors but other donors continue to come forward, some for the first time. Here is a collage of pictures of some of the great Montrealers who have opened their hearts and joined this cause. They include Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of Transcontinental shown receiving a gift of appreciation from Me. Garceau; Brian Bronfman with Sen. Loffreda in front of the “Shelter Me” poster; Shelter VP Jacquie McGowan and her great team at CIBC West Island who have gone above and beyond; Brigitte with some of her colleagues and members of the family law department at Robinson, Sheppard, Shapiro receiving the corporate donation;the great West Island real estate family of Libby Broady and her daughter and son Catherine and Mark — Team Broady — who have done so much for the Shelter every year present Brigitte and Catina with this year’s donation which included a toy drive and Shelter Treasurer Catina Sicoli with Fadi Srour owner of Coiffure Studio 2000.
REM reveals three stationsThe REM light rail project unveiled what some of the West Island train stations will look like once completed. The three highlighted stations, Des Sources, Fairview-Pointe-Claire and Kirkland will have “elevated stations. This structure allows these future REM stations to serve thousands of people without breaking up the territory by keeping the vast majority of pedestrian, cyclist and road access open,” said REM spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau.
The concept of the elevated structures is to reduce the “ limits the footprint and minimizes the impact on roads by spanning the A40’s on- and off-ramps,” Rouillard-Moreau said.Another concept for the higher platform is that the new “structure also guarantees increased frequency and fast travel times for direct access to downtown in less than 30 minutes, travelling over the traffic.”
Each off the three elevated stations will have their own separate platform, one for each direction — heading west or east. “All REM stations will have elevators to ensure greater accessibility for people with reduced mobility,” Rouillard-Moreau said. “A guidance path, i.e. a path where the pavers are raised, is embedded in the ground to allow people with a white cane to orient themselves in the station and head for the platforms.”
The REM trains will be divided into six different sections, and each will have its own predominant colour scheme. For the West Island, the colour is “ the forest green colour as reminiscent of the parks on the West Island.The colour themes apply to the stations’ ceramic walls and tile floors, the furniture and plantings, or islands of biodiversity around the stations,” Rouillard-Moreau said.
Pointe-ClaireTAX FREEZE: As a way to ease homeowners and area merchants dealing with the ongoing pandemic and uncertain economic times it has generated, the city of Pointe Claire will not be increasing taxes in the 2021 proposed budget. “The 2021 budget is influenced by the pandemic that we have all been dealing with since March,” said Mayor John Belvedere. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our entire community for their united efforts in limiting the spread and helping to protect their health and that of their loved ones.
“It is in this spirit of solidarity that City Council and I are announcing a tax freeze for 2021.” The operating budget for Pointe Claire in 2021 will be $151.3 million, an almost three percent, or four million dollar increase. “Our priority remains the same: to continue to make Pointe-Claire an exceptional place to live for everyone by improving and enhancing our services to the community, while respecting our taxpayers’ ability to pay,” said Belvedere.
The city expects to take in revenue of $4.5 million” from new properties and land transfer taxes. This growth can be explained by new construction and real estate transactions in Pointe-Claire and confirms the appeal of our city for new residents.” Pointe Claire will be transferring more money to the city of Montreal’s coffers next year, to the tune of $67 million. That is an almost two and a half million dollar increase over last year, or almost half of Pointe Claire’s tax revenues.
Almost $24 million has been slated for infrastructure work including “ repairs to eight roads, improvements to our parks, the replacement of one-third of public lighting with more energy-efficient lighting, and an amount for the renovation of the building on the City’s lot at the intersection of Du Bord-du-Lac Lakeshore Road and Cartier Avenue, following public consultations.”
AMCAL FINDS A PARTNER: Home Depot has partnered up with AMCAL Family Services where customers are asked to donate two dollars to the cause at check out and this will run until Sunday, December 20th. “From my first week at AMCAL, I noticed changes in my attitude: I became less aggressive and I was able to get my life back on track,” said a youth who used AMCAL’s services recently. “Comparing my life before AMCAL to that of today, I don’t even recognize who I was. Now I feel like myself. I owe everything to AMCAL because my eyes would never have opened without them.”
“More than ever, families need support as the level of distress in families, children and teens as increased due to the isolation and disruption brought on by COVID-19. AMCAL,” said Sophie Dalbec, Executive Director of AMCAL Family Services . “Family Services is present to help youth and families resolve their issues and we are concerned with the growing needs of families and youth and the financial challenges ahead.” Since associating with AMCAL in 2013, the Home Depot has raised $60,000.
Dollard-des-Ormeaux & Pierrefonds-RoxboroFRAUDSTERS ARRESTED: Five West Island residents, living in DDO and Pierrefonds-Roxboro, were arrested recently for fraud against senior citizens living in California. In all, the five men were accused of electronic fraud valued at more than $1.3 million between 2013 and 2015. The scam was allegedly perpetrated by brothers William and Kevin Gampel, brothers Ahmad and Mohamed Eraif and Jonathan Massouras who are aged between 26 and 37 years old. All but Mohamed, who lives in Pierrefonds, are from Dollard-des-Ormeaux-Ormeaux. They would call senior citizens and harass them into paying and even after they had paid up, continue to bother them with threats of criminal prosecution if they did not continue to pay for a supposed debt. The five accusers could face 20 years in prison and the investigation was done jointly with the RCMP and American authorities.
KirklandRINK DELAYED: Outdoor skating enthusiasts will have to be a little more patient as the city noted that “ Mother Nature’s cooperation is essential to start building the ice.Significant variations in weather conditions as well as a reduced frost period delay ice preparation as five consecutive nights of -10 °C are necessary to build and prepare the ice.With the weather expected to cool off as we approach Winter.Teams from the Recreation and Public Works Departments will make every effort necessary so that residents can start enjoying this fun and popular winter sport as soon as possible.”
To find out when the rinks will open, COVID 19 protocols and operating hours, go online via Ville.kirkland.qc.ca.
DorvalTREE PICKUPS: While many homes have likely put up undecorated real Xmas trees, the city will be holding two special pick ups post holiday season for anyone willing to recycle their tree so it does not end up in a landfill. Trees can be left at the end of the driveway on Wednesdays January 6th and 13th. The pickups could be delayed if the weather is inclement.
