West Island Round Up (Sept. 30)

Pointe-ClaireWork on the REM light rail project continues on the Fairview-Pointe Claire station. The REM launched a video on You Tube that can be viewed via https://youtu.be/frE4EKIBQ24. “You can see the installation of the first box girders of the station. These box girders will receive the platform slab of this aerial station,” said REM spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau. “Fairview-Pointe-Claire is the first aerial station to be built on the West Island line.” To date, the REM West Island portion of the project has installed 260 of its 367 pillars, six kilometres of the aerial structure, out of 14.5 kilometres, has been installed and of the 4,102 segments, 1,770 are already in place. Weekend closures of Highway 40 are continuing on order to complete some of the work.
Sainte Anne-de-BellevueStarting in October and going until February, 2021, the Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue is getting a major facelift and will be closed to the public. While the work is in progress, workers will be placed in other buildings. The work will include there removal of asbestos, renovating the ventilation systems as well as changing the hall’s layout.Prior to visiting City Hall, it is suggested to call the reception at 514.457.5500 or via email through at info@sadb.qc.ca. City Hall dates back to 1860 and once housed the city’s fire department and post office.
DorvalThe MTQ is working on the Sources Boulevard ramp that leads to the western portion of Highway 20 so it will be closed to traffic until this December. “In 2021, certain ramp closings will be required in order to install a new waterproofing membrane, a new coating, and street lights,” explained city spokesperson Sebastien Gauthier. “Simultaneously, refurbishing work will begin on the ramp from eastbound Highway 20 to Des Sources Boulevard.” To follow along the works’ progress, consult online via Quebec511.info.
