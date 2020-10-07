West Island Round Up (October 7th)

West Island Citizen Advocacy“Similar to the situation in Spring and in response to the recommendations from the Québec government, we are stopping all home-visits and social outings with protégés until further notice,” noted WICA (West Island Citizen Advocacy) in a recent statement.
Volunteers are being encouraged to “stay in contact with your protégés by phone. It is especially important to check in with our isolated and vulnerable protégés to offer them social support, reassurance and to make sure they have access to the resources they need.”
Anyone who is matched with a protégé who live in a senior’s residence or CHSLD, “ the Québec government has restricted access for visitors.
If you are worried or anxious about the Coronavirus, you can contact the Québec Government toll-free line 1-877-644-4545.”
KirklandStarting today and lasting until Thursday, October 8th, work for the REM light rail project will necessity the closing of Houde Street in Kirkland.
Starting on Wednesday. The street will be closed starting at 6 p.m. and remain closed until the following morning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, the road closure will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and then from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday morning.
There will be posted signage delineating an alternate route due to Houde’s closure.
Baie d’UrfeBaie d’Urfe residents have until November 2nd to remit their water meter readings.
Homeowners have the option to mail in their readings, email them via compteurs@baie-durfe.qc.ca or by dropping them off at a designated box at the City Hall entrance.
“Should you have a new water meter installed with a reading in cubic meters, you may use the same online form,” started the city’s website.
“If you are having difficulty locating or reading your meter, or if you didn’t receive your card, please contact the reception at 514 457-5324.”
Dollard-des-OrmeauxWith the province on another lockdown expected to last until October 28th, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci sent a message to residents stating that the “measures announced have important impacts on many sectors of our society and on our everyday lives.”
Bottausci explained that private gathering are prohibited and public gatherings “ are prohibited, except for places of worship and funerals where a maximum of 25 people are permitted and a register must be kept.”
Regarding seniors’ residences and CHSLDs, “only visits for humanitarian purposes are permitted. For informal caregivers this means one person at a time and a maximum of two people per day in CHSLDs.”
The DDO mayor also cautioned against traveling “toward a green, yellow or orange zone and outside Québec except for essential travel, workers, shared custody and freight transportation.”
Other highlights of the closures include the closing of museums, libraries, bars and restaurants being available for take-out only.
“I understand that this recent government announcement may worry many of you, however I want to reassure you that all the efforts made by our residents this spring and summer have helped contain the spread of the COVID-19.,” Bottausci said . “In fact, due to all of your diligence and respect for the government directives, the situation in Dollard-des-Ormeaux is under control and we continue to work very closely with health officials to ensure that it remains this way.
“As Mayor of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, I am very proud of the sacrifices made by our residents and the solidarity displayed during this pandemic,” said Bottausci.
The mayor noted that adhering to the second lockdown measures now “is crucial in order to ensure that we will have a good winter and that we are able to enjoy the holidays with family and friends. I know that our community will rise to meet the 28-day challenge and do our part in breaking the wave.”
