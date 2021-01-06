West Island cities have had to adapt to changes over the years. The notion of giving half of their tax revenue to the central city without seemingly getting their money’s worth is the most frustrating. A few years ago, councils had to adapt and begin putting a portion of their budgets aside to fight an insect devouring ash trees.
But this year’s coronavirus pandemic completely upended regular behaviour as we know it and once again, cities had to adapt. Fast. Fortunately, mayors, councils and city staff stepped up and then some, helping out the most vulnerable in our communities particularly seniors living alone who have lost their partners and their adult children live outside of the province.
In Dollard-des-Ormeaux, plans changed quickly to make sure that workers dealing with the public would be safe. Public Works employees have seen their shifts and work schedules altered slightly as “we have more solid shifts so workers cannot contaminate each other,” Mayor Alex Bottausci said. “And work can take a little longer because before the pandemic, we would have three workers go to a job site in one truck. Now, we have three trucks, once for each employee.”
DDO also offered more services for seniors during the quarantine, such as offering a variety of online activities like Bingo, martial arts classes, special guests who talk about pensions and other salient topics, and even a virtual Book Club.
“We have also been working on helping some of our seniors get more tech savvy to enjoy these programs,” Bottausci said. “We will also be starting a new program where people can have an on-line session with me and ask questions.”
The city’s Are You Okay? Program, where councillors and staff call seniors living alone, has been ramped up during the pandemic. “It has been updated to make daily calls and we have even been running errands for our more vulnerable seniors,” said the mayor.
In Beaconsfield, residents aged 70 and over could take advantage of its special list in order to ensure the best possible response should an emergency occur.”
In Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue, the challenge was “to identify our vulnerable residents and seniors at risk as no such list existed. It has been quite a learning curve in that aspect,” said Mayor Paola Hawa.
The mayor wanted to use the provincial electoral list as a base to identify those residents who needed help, particularly those 65 and over living alone, but “we were told using that list was forbidden.”
While waiting for the government to relent on that policy, which eventually happened, “we started going door-to-door to make our own list. So a good thing came out of a bad thing as we were able to see some gaps in services for our seniors and then correct them.” The city began a food delivery service for vulnerable residents.
In Kirkland, Mayor Michel Gibson and Councillors have been calling seniors who live alone to check on them “and we have been in contact with two condo association committees where visits to those alone and vulnerable have been organized.”Two of the city’s senior citizen groups have adapted by “offering bridge players a chance to play online via video conferencing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.