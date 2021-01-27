Several West Island municipalities are giving their residents a reprieve during this pandemic, deferring municipal tax payments to a later date that usual.
The city of Beaconsfield is giving its residents some more time to pay their tax bills.
Traditionally, the city’s two tax instalments are due in February and then May but this year, the first payment will be on May 26th with the second payment due on August 25th.
The reason for the delay is “help its citizens deal with the economic issues related tis the COVID 19 pandemic.”
The city made news this past December when it was announced that Mayor Georges Bourelle and his council will be going after the city of Montreal to reclaim four million dollars in taxes the city feels it has overpaid to the Agglomeration.
“We have spent this past year trying to have the omission of the neutrality coefficient corrected, by providing evidence and making appropriate representations to the provincial government and the City of Montreal,” said Mayor Bourelle at the time.
In Pointe Claire, taxpayers scheduled to pay their first bill in February have a postponement until May 26th and the second payment, originally planned for June, has been put back until late August.
“We remind you that tax bills can be paid at a financial institution: either in person, at an ATM or online; by pre-authorized payment; by cheque sent by mail; or in person at the tax counter,” the city noted in a release. “The remittance slip and cheque can also be placed in the reply envelope and dropped off in the box at the City Hall reception desk at any time.”
At the January council meeting in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue, council adopted a bylaw that will become official in February noting that tax payments “would be postponed to May 20 and August 19, 2021.”
In Dorval, homeowners and taxpayers will have to pay their two tax bills for the end of May and September 1st.
