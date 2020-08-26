Since the coronavirus pandemic struck back in March, the West Island Mission’s (WIM) requests for food baskets saw a sharp increase. Executive-Director Suzanne Scarrow and her small but dedicated team of volunteers answered the call to those in the West Island dealing with food insecurity, some for the first time ever.
And recently, WIM held its annual Back to School Backpack give-away that gives area children in need a backpack stocked with school supplies. And this yer’s edition, although lower key than usual, also included some items to deal with a return to school in a COVID 19 context.
The giveaway was held once again at the Westview Bible Church in Pierrefonds-Roxboro but without as many people showing up to adhere to physical distancing concerns.
“Our event starts at 9 a.m. and in the past, we have had families line up three hours earlier,” Scarrow told The Suburban. “We helped 225 children this year but families came via scheduled appointment times every 15 minutes.”
Nine families would visit at a time in order to avoid too many people congregating at once.
The non-profit agency even had some backpacks left over this year and WIM is reaching out to “other community organizations and nearby schools to donate the rest.”
And while the event has passed, Scarrow said that the Sponsor a Child program for $25 is still underway because”the needs still remain and now is the time we usually buy the backpacks for next year because they are at a reduced price this time of year.”
Community Gardens a big success
Another successful program that is underway is WIM’s community garden project where there are over 60 community gardens across the West Island, many in a number of businesses and residents who “grow a row from their own garden to donate fresh produce for our food baskets,” said Scarrow.
“We have been harvesting for the last 15 weeks and have been able to provide fresh squash, zucchini and tomatoes with more produce on the way,” she said.
Scarrow is asking anyone with fruit trees on their property to, if they can, “fill up a basket of your fruit and bring it by because it is really appreciated.”
To learn more about helping WIM list them online via wimmoi.org.
