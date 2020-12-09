West Island hospitals and a CHSLD have seen increases in positive COVID tests in a relatively short time frame.
The Pierrefonds-Roxboro based CHSLD du Manoir de l’Ouest de l’île saw a jump in seven cases last week with a resident passing away from the coronavirus. More than fifty-percent of the residents, 40 in total, have now been infected with COVID 19.
The Sainte Anne’s Veterans Hospital, which suffered a COVID 19 outbreak in April and members of the Canadian Armed Forces were brought in to help the situation, has seen another outbreak. As of last week, 13 new COVID 19 cases have been reported at the hospital.
The newly infected residents at the Veterans’ Hospital have been quarantined in their rooms.
The Lakeshore General Hospital, which suffered outbreaks in April and then in the summer, has suffered more COVID 19 cases in three units.
With so many new cases being identified in various institutions across the West Island, The Suburban asked West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS) spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache whether there is a concern about a possible spike in positive tests across the West Island following the Christmas vacation visits.
“We want to remind the population that following provincial health guidelines like frequently washing your hands, maintaining a distance of two meters from people and wearing a mask are key elements to limit the propagation of the virus.”
When asked if overworked doctors, orderlies and nurses, who have been working diligently since the outbreak occurred in March, will be able to have time off for the holiday season, Bergeron-Gamache said that “we are actively working to plan work schedules to assure a well deserved moment of respite for our employees while ensuring there is adequate staffing to meet the needs of the population.”
Bergeron-Gamache also took the occasion to “to recognize the commitment of our employees and thank them for their dedication.”
